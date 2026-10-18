Auburn
27
Final
24
Georgia
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
14
Halftime
Vanderbilt Commodores
14
Kentucky Wildcats
7
2nd QTR
4:55
Oklahoma Sooners
3
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
The Citadel Bulldogs
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
41
Missouri Tigers
3
Final
Ole Miss Rebels
31
Alabama Crimson Tide
10
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
26
Arkansas Razorbacks
14
Halftime
Vanderbilt Commodores
14
Kentucky Wildcats
7
2nd QTR
4:55
Oklahoma Sooners
3
Florida Gators
27
Final
Texas Longhorns
24
Mississippi State Bulldogs
0
Final
LSU Tigers
31
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15 minutes ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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