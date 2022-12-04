Georgia football-LSU instant observations as Bulldogs come out on top in 2022 SEC Championship

ATLANTA — Very rarely can a football game be boiled down to one play. But that was the case in the 2022 SEC Championship game. With Georgia leading 28-7, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter had Jayden Daniels wrapped up for a sack. This is nothing new for Carter, who is one of the best players in college football.

Is it too late for Stetson Bennett to get an invite to New York? The senior quarterback came up big for Georgia on Saturday, tossing a season-high four touchdown passes to four different wide receivers. Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Ladd McConkey and Dillon Bell all caught touchdown passes for the Bulldogs. Bennett completed 23 of his 29 pass attempts for 279 yards, providing to be ultra-efficient in the victory. He did have a fumble due to miscommunication on Georgia’s opening drive of the second half. So it wasn’t a perfect performance from the GEorgia quarterback. But it still was good enough to win MVP honors for the game. In two games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season, the Bulldogs have scored 99 points, with Bennett throwing for 647 yards and scoring seven total touchdowns. The game likely felt great for Bennett, given he was intercepted twice in a loss to Alabama. He finally gets his SEC championship, technically the second of his Georgia career as he was a walk-on for the 2017 team. He played a much more important role for Georgia this time around, leading the Bulldogs as a starting quarterback and accomplishing the one thing he hadn’t in his Georgia career. Georgia defense is lucky and good

