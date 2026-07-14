The SEC announced the player representatives for all 16 schools ahead of next week’s SEC media days. The event, which will be held in Tampa, Florida, begins on Monday and concludes on Thursday.

When Georgia meets with reporters on Tuesday, quarterback Gunner Stockton, offensive lineman Drew Bobo and linebacker Raylen Wilson will speak for the team.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart will also address reporters, as he previews the upcoming season.

It’s of little surprise that Georgia will send Stockton to the event. He returns as the team’s starting quarterback. He threw for 24 touchdowns last season, while rushing for another 10. He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting and will look to be a more consistent player this coming fall.

On the defensive side, Wilson will lead a defense that looks to be one of the best in the country. Wilson is in his fourth year in the program. He’ll be tasked with taking on a more vocal leadership role in 2026, as the Bulldogs do have to replace CJ Allen. Wilson was third on the team in tackles last season while adding 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

It is somewhat surprising that Georgia is bringing Bobo to the event, though not for Bobo’s lack of ability. He was a Second Team All-SEC selection last season. Georgia got a better understanding of how critical Bobo is to the team’s success when Bobo suffered a season-ending foot injury against Georgia Tech. The offense took a noticeable step backward when Bobo was out of the lineup in the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff.

Bobo did not participate in Georgia’s spring practice as he continued to recover from his foot injury. He’ll likely be able to provide an update on his recovery when he meets with reporters.

Georgia is once again expected to be among the top contenders to win the SEC, as the Bulldogs have won the conference in each of the previous two seasons. It is worth noting, though, that the Bulldogs were not picked at last year’s SEC media days to win the SEC. That distinction fell to Texas, which went 9-3 and missed the College Football Playoff altogether.

The SEC media days begin at 9 a.m. ET on Monday morning. Georgia is expected to speak to reporters on Tuesday morning.

The Bulldogs open the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when they take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.