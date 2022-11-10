Winning attitude helps Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint score for Georgia football: ‘I know that was rewarding for him’

This time around against the Tennessee Volunteers, Rosemy-Jacksaint found himself in the back of the end zone as he waited for Stetson Bennett to find him. The Georgia quarterback did, rifling in a pass above several Tennessee defenders.

ATHENS —The last time Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint scored a touchdown prior to Saturday, he broke his ankle as he scored. That came back in 2020 against the Florida Gators.

Rosemy-Jacksaint has always been a capable blocker for the Bulldogs. His physical toughness is a big reason why he’s been able to make it at Georgia, given all he had to overcome following his previous touchdown.

He’s now a more fully-formed wide receiver and valued leader for the Bulldogs. It’s easy to see why coaches and teammates speak so highly of him when you see how he plays on Saturday.

“He’s done a great job. He’s one of the most competitive, best guys that works really hard. He does a great job every day for us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I know that was rewarding for him. It was a hell of a throw and a catch. I’m really proud of everything he’s done from a leadership standpoint for our team.”

Consider Rosemy-Jacksaint’s selfless nature when talking about his touchdown on Saturday. He didn’t offer a detailed account of everything he had to do on the play when asked, but rather showered his teammates in praise.

“Just playing the game that I love to play,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Playing with my teammates. My teammates doing their job, executing and playing at a high level. I was just the fortunate one to be open on that play. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”