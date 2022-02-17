WATCH: Matthew Stafford caught in awkward moment when woman takes dangerous fall at celebration

It might be time for NFL players to re-think how they publicly celebrate Super Bowl wins. Matthew Stafford is considered a role model, and along with his wife, Kelly, has been a strong community figure throughout this NFL career in Detroit and now Los Angeles.

It was a scene that went viral quickly and has triggered a great deal of commentary. The event had security and EMTs on hand to tend to the woman who fell. Many who have known nothing of Stafford or his career, which included a stint leading Georgia football, drew hasty conclusions suggesting he reacted with indifference. Stafford -- and some of his teammates -- had appeared somewhat inebriated while addressing fans moments earlier. Part of Stafford’s giddy message was to bring “Southern Hospitality” to the celebration. But Stafford’s glee quickly faded when the dangerous scene unfolded before him, and he retreated after the woman fell several feet and fractured her spine.

It was as out of character for Brady, as Stafford’s drunken commentary was on the Los Angeles Rams’ victory stage, and some found humor in that. As they say, it’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt, at which point some will be quick to judge and form opinions based on one quick and viral instant caught on tape. Stafford is no stranger to public scrutiny and stays vanilla and bland in media interviews by design, careful to say the right things and represent himself and his team in the best light. Behind the scenes, Stafford is relaxed with a good sense of humor and a positive disposition, universally liked, according to those who have covered his career for years. It’s unfortunate for Stafford that the one time he allowed himself to “let his hair down” in public, on what was quite literally a big stage, an incident triggered a social media firestorm that has led some to draw hasty and inaccurate conclusions about the famous quarterback. L.A. Rams celebration

UGA News