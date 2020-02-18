Latest Mel Kiper Jr. 2020 NFL Mock Draft has Andrew Thomas and D’Andre Swift as first round teammates

Andrew Thomas and D’Andre Swift both signed as members of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class. They both emerged as key contributors in their time at Georgia and eventually became some of the best players in their respective positions in the sport. Both players have been pegged as first-round draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. The latest one from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has both in the first round.

The NFL draft expert also has the two once again joining forces in the NFL, as Kiper has both players pegged to the Miami Dolphins. Miami has three first-round picks, with the Dolphins picking fifth, 18th and 26th. Kiper Jr. has Thomas going with the No. 18 pick, a fall from where he was in Kiper's previous mock draft that had him landing with the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 8 pick in the draft. "A pure left tackle with great feet, Thomas doesn't have the ceiling of Laremy Tunsil, but he's a really solid player," Kiper wrote. "Given its depleted roster, Miami should go with the best prospect available in Round 1, and that's Thomas at No. 18." Kiper attributes the drop to the strength of this year's tackle class, as he has five other offensive tackles going in the first round.