ESPN expert picks Michigan to beat Georgia in Orange Bowl, win CFP Championship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Michigan football consistency and momentum has made a believer out of former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky. “I’m taking Michigan to win the whole thing,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ show. Things have changed that much in college football since Georgia’s shocking 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game just three weeks ago.

RELATED: Georgia, Michigan loaded with NFL talent entering Orange Bowl The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) dominated during the regular season, holding the top spot in the rankings for eight weeks before getting upset by now-No. 1 Alabama by a 41-24 count. The No 2-ranked Wolverines (12-1), meanwhile, exorcised their Big Ten demons by beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011 and then cruising past Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten title game.

Georgia plays Michigan at 7:30 p.m. in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal next Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. RELATED: Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean sets Orange Bowl tone “I think at the line of scrimmage they can match up against Georgia very well,” Orlovsky said.

“Hassan Haskins, who is their starting tailback, is like tackling Aaron Donald; he is 6-foot-2, 230 pounds. Blake Corum (5-10, 200) as their change-up back is awesome.” Michigan ranks No. 10 in the nation in rushing with 223.8 yards per game — higher than any of Georgia’s opponents this season. RELATED: Georgia safety Lewis Cine ready for UM’s ‘Big Boy football’ The Bulldogs have become known for their rush defense. UGA has led the nation in that department in 2019 and 2020 under departing defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, and ranking No. 3 this season. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, like Georgia coach Kirby Smart, is known for not pushing the envelope when it comes to opening up an offense. Orlovsky indicated Georgia fans shouldn’t underestimate the Wolverines in that regard.