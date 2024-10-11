The No. 5 ranked Georgia football team takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find game time, TV channel and odds information, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia football is coming off a 31-13 home win over Auburn.

Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Mississippi State how to watch online, stream Week 7 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Mississippi State game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Mississippi State odds for Week 7 game

Georgia football is a 34-point favorite against Alabama. Georgia is 1-4 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 55.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Mississippi State

On trying to win the game vs. trying to do things that help you moving forward…

“I’ve never thought of it that way, Seth. I look at it as win the game, and do what you have to do in practice. So if I really felt strongly that we needed to improve the passing game or improve the running game, or I don’t really know what you’re getting at with which part we’re trying to improve in game, I would do it in practice periods. I would say, hey, guys, we’ve got to do more of this, because this is our struggles. We’ve got to load the box and run against it. Well, I don’t want to do that. We’ve got to throw the ball when we can throw the ball. I’m very pleased with where we are in terms of it. We’ve played some really good teams,especially when you look at some of the defensive statistics out there with Kentucky and Clemson, what they’ve done. So the most important thing is to get better. I think we do that in practice better than going into a game where we don’t know what’s going to happen in a game. We don’t know. I’m not into experimentation in games.

On Michael Van Buren stepping up as Miss State’s quarterback...

“Yeah I’ll tell you he got thrown into the fire quick. I mean, in the middle of an SEC game to have to go in and play and then turn around the next week and go to Texas. I mean, that was two really tough games. He’s a tremendous athlete. I think they’ve allowed him to do some things that he’s really good at, and they’re mixing the other quarterback in with the quarterback run. So they both are capable runners, but they bring Chris [Parson] in and do more stuff with him.

You know, I got a lot of respect for Jeff Lebby and his offense and what he’s done and where he’s been. The people he’s worked for in his career are really good offensive coaches, so they’re hard to defend because they space you out, they spread you out, they tempo you, they count your numbers in the box. I mean, they’re almost always going to be right in terms of what they run. You’ve got to beat the man in front of you to beat them. You’ve got to outwork the guy to win two gaps a lot of times because it’s hard the way they play, and they’ve got really good backs.”

On if Mississippi State is one of the teams Georgia prepared for during the bye week...

“Yeah, we do, but it’s getting more prevalent because he’s in our league, Lane is a little bit of that — Lane’s not quite that complete flavor — and then there’s Tennessee, which we drew all three of these guys and they all come somewhat from the same family tree. I think Lebby was with Lane, and then he had a little bit of flavor of Heupel. So we have to practice it every year, every offseason, and it’s a pain to do it.”

Georgia football injury report