Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2304 (Oct. 10, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at the Georgia program and how it’s grown into what he calls a ‘monster.’ We’ll also break down the Bulldogs TE play this season, including the hot start by Lawson Luckie. Later in the show former Dawgs Terrence Edwards and Jake Fromm stop by to preview this weeks matchup against Mississippi State.

Georgia Football Podcast: Excitement is building for 5-star DL Elijah Griffin’s official visit on Saturday

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I preview the official visit for five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin on Saturday and explain why UGA fans might be hopeful for a commitment from Griffin before the weekend concludes.

10-minute mark: I discuss an interesting phrase Kirby Smart used this week which was similar to a famous quote from a legendary former coach from the past.

15-minute mark: I explain why one of UGA’s emerging offensive stars is getting praised as an “alpha” by Smart.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a question about whether Oklahoma can help UGA by challenging Texas on Saturday.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.