By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia leads Mississippi State 24-7 at halftime, 3 straight TD drives
STARKVILLE, Miss. — A dominant second quarter propelled Georgia to a 24-7 halftime lead at Mississippi State.
Mike Griffith
Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie suffers scary hit as Mississippi State DB …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie suffered a scary hit in the second quarter of Georgia’s game against Mississippi State.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, injury news, score, …
The No. 5 Georgia football team takes on Mississippi State in a Week 11 college football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury report and the …
Connor Riley
‘Psycho’ Georgia hunting for road win at explosive Mississippi State
Kirby Smart has been all about the “calm amid chaos” since the start of the season, but the college football world is still adjusting.
Mike Griffith
5 things to know: Georgia facing SEC-leading Mississippi State deep pass …
ATHENS – Georgia’s penchant for preventing big plays under Kirby Smart is well-known, but it figures to be put to the test at Mississippi State.
Mike Griffith
