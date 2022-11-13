Georgia football-Mississippi State instant observations as UGA shows it’s the superior Bulldog

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
45
Final
19
Mississippi State
  • Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
  • (24) Washington
    37
    4th QTR
    00:33
    (6) Oregon
    34
    Kansas
    28
    4th QTR
    2:13
    Texas Tech
    43
    Texas A&M
    3
    4th QTR
    6:36
    Auburn
    10
    (4) TCU
    17
    4th QTR
    6:16
    (18) Texas
    3
  • Southern Miss
    23
    4th QTR
    4:16
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    (15) North Carolina
    33
    4th QTR
    9:20
    Wake Forest
    34
    (25) Florida State
    38
    4th QTR
    12:04
    Syracuse
    3
    California
    7
    2nd QTR
    00:23
    Oregon State
    21
  • Stanford
    0
    1st QTR
    5:14
    (13) Utah
    0
    San Jose State
    0
    1st QTR
    15:00
    San Diego State
    0
    Boise State
    0
    1st QTR
    14:19
    Nevada
    0
    Arizona
    Sun, 11/13 on FOX @3:30 AM ET
    (9) UCLA
  • Utah State
    Sun, 11/13 on Spectrum Sports @4:00 AM ET
    Hawai'i
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Ball State
    Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/16 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Kent State
  • Miami (OH)
    Thurs, 11/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Northern Illinois
    Western Michigan
    Thurs, 11/17 on ESPNU @1:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
    SMU
    Fri, 11/18 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    (16) Tulane
    South Florida
    Sat, 11/19 on ESPN2 @2:00 AM ET
    Tulsa
  • San Diego State
    Sat, 11/19 on Fox Sports 1 @2:45 AM ET
    New Mexico
    East Carolina
    25
    Final
    Cincinnati
    27
    Colorado
    17
    Final
    (8) USC
    55
    Fresno State
    37
    Final
    UNLV
    30
  • (20) Notre Dame
    35
    Final
    Navy
    32
    SMU
    41
    Final
    South Florida
    23
    Missouri
    24
    Final
    (5) Tennessee
    66
    Oklahoma
    20
    Final
    West Virginia
    23
  • Indiana
    14
    Final
    (2) Ohio State
    56
    Virginia Tech
    7
    Final
    Duke
    24
    Purdue
    31
    Final
    (21) Illinois
    24
    Vanderbilt
    24
    Final
    Kentucky
    21
  • Rutgers
    21
    Final
    Michigan State
    27
    (7) LSU
    13
    Final
    Arkansas
    10
    (19) Liberty
    33
    Final
    UConn
    36
    Pittsburgh
    37
    Final
    Virginia
    7
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    Lamar
    14
    Final
    New Mexico State
    51
    Rice
    10
    Final
    Western Kentucky
    45
    Temple
    36
    Final
    Houston
    43
  • UMass
    33
    Final
    Arkansas State
    35
    Louisiana Tech
    7
    Final
    UTSA
    51
    Army
    9
    Final
    Troy
    10
    North Texas
    21
    Final
    UAB
    41
  • Nebraska
    3
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    34
    Arizona State
    18
    Final
    Washington State
    28
    Miami (FL)
    35
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    14
    Wisconsin
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    24
  • Iowa State
    14
    Final
    Oklahoma State
    20
    Charlotte
    14
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    24
    (10) Alabama
    30
    Final
    (11) Ole Miss
    24
    New Mexico
    3
    Final
    Air Force
    35
  • Louisville
    16
    Final
    (12) Clemson
    31
    Maryland
    0
    Final
    (14) Penn State
    30
    Appalachian State
    21
    Final
    Marshall
    28
    Northwestern
    3
    Final
    Minnesota
    31
  • (22) UCF
    38
    Final
    (16) Tulane
    31
    Boston College
    21
    Final
    (17) North Carolina State
    20
    South Carolina
    6
    Final
    Florida
    38
    Texas State
    21
    Final
    South Alabama
    38
  • Wyoming
    14
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    (23) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    Baylor
    3
    Florida Atlantic
    52
    Final
    Florida International
    7
  • (24) Washington
    37
    4th QTR
    00:33
    (6) Oregon
    34
    Kansas
    28
    4th QTR
    2:13
    Texas Tech
    43
    Texas A&M
    3
    4th QTR
    6:36
    Auburn
    10
    (4) TCU
    17
    4th QTR
    6:16
    (18) Texas
    3

Georgia football-Mississippi State instant observations as UGA shows it’s the superior Bulldog

Georgia football-Mississippi State-instant observations
Hairy Dawg 2022 during a game against Mississippi State at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (photo by Rob Davis)
Rob Davis
@Kconnorriley
Posted

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Georgia very clearly didn’t play its best game. There were turnovers, poor special teams play, questionable clock management and poor goalline execution.

Yet none of it really mattered. Every time Mississippi State got close, the Georgia Bulldogs ripped off a few big plays, made some key defensive stops and ultimately cruised to an 45-19 victory.

Against Tennessee last week, McConkey finished with a season-best 94 yards on five receptions. He finished the night with five receptions for 71 yards against Mississippi State, playing his best football at the best time for Georgia.

McConkey wasn’t the only Georgia receiver to make Mississippi State’s secondary pay, as Kearis Jackson turned in his best game of the season. He caught four passes for 69 yards on the afternoon, besting the effort he had against Oregon. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also made some clutch catches for Georgia as well.

Ten games into the season, McConkey is clearly Georgia’s best wide receiver. And while his growth hasn’t always been linear this season, he’s peaking at the perfect time for Georgia.

Georgia defense delivers another excellent performance

Other than Harold Perkins of LSU, there may not be a better player in the country right now than Jalen Carter.

The defensive tackle is an absolute game-wrecker, as he spent much of Saturday night abusing Mississippi State’s offensive line and quarterback Will Rogers.

Carter nabbed another sack while finishing with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. That he was able to do that against a Mike Leach-coached team from the defensive line position is incredibly impressive.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football wins SEC East, clinches berth in SEC championship …
Leave a Comment