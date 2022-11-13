Georgia football-Mississippi State instant observations as UGA shows it’s the superior Bulldog

Yet none of it really mattered. Every time Mississippi State got close, the Georgia Bulldogs ripped off a few big plays, made some key defensive stops and ultimately cruised to an 45-19 victory.

STARKVILLE, MISS. — Georgia very clearly didn’t play its best game. There were turnovers, poor special teams play, questionable clock management and poor goalline execution.

Against Tennessee last week, McConkey finished with a season-best 94 yards on five receptions. He finished the night with five receptions for 71 yards against Mississippi State, playing his best football at the best time for Georgia.

McConkey wasn’t the only Georgia receiver to make Mississippi State’s secondary pay, as Kearis Jackson turned in his best game of the season. He caught four passes for 69 yards on the afternoon, besting the effort he had against Oregon. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also made some clutch catches for Georgia as well.

Ten games into the season, McConkey is clearly Georgia’s best wide receiver. And while his growth hasn’t always been linear this season, he’s peaking at the perfect time for Georgia.

Georgia defense delivers another excellent performance

Other than Harold Perkins of LSU, there may not be a better player in the country right now than Jalen Carter.

The defensive tackle is an absolute game-wrecker, as he spent much of Saturday night abusing Mississippi State’s offensive line and quarterback Will Rogers.

Carter nabbed another sack while finishing with seven tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. That he was able to do that against a Mike Leach-coached team from the defensive line position is incredibly impressive.