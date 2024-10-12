ATHENS — Georgia football takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a Week 7 college football game. Below you can find information on the score as well as live updates, injury news and analysis for the game.

Georgia football is coming off a 31-13 win over Auburn in its most recent game. The Mississippi State Bulldogs were off last week.

Georgia football-Mississippi State live updates, score, analysis for Week 7 game

1:30 p.m. ET: Georgia seems to have taken a real step in a positive direction in terms of health as late.

Yes, Georgia will once again be without linebacker Smael Mondon, running back Roderick Robinson and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. Mondon was spotted on crutches and a walking boot as he entered the stadium.

But defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Warren Brinson are off the injury report entirely after battling lower-body injuries for much of the season. Defensive tackle Christen Miller was also not on the injury report after leaving the Auburn game with a knee injury.

The only question marks at the moment are center Jared Wilson and defensive tackle Jordan Hall.

Wilson missed last week’s game with a foot injury. He was able to be the emergency backup center, with Drew Bobo getting the start in place of Wilson.

As for Hall, he is still making his way back from preseason surgery to repair stress fractures in his legs.

“Jordan’s trying to get out there and go, man, he’s pushing so hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I hate it for that kid, he’s had two rods, rod put it in both legs, and he’s out there frustrated. He’s doing more than he did last week, but I don’t know that I can say he’s good to play this week.”

Georgia is a massive favorite over Mississippi State this weekend, which could allow the Bulldogs to get some extra snaps for younger players should Georgia build a big enough lead.

Georgia football injury report for Mississippi State

Smael Mondon -- lower body -- out

Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out

Tate Ratledge -- ankle -- out

Jordan Hall -- leg -- questionable

Jared Wilson -- foot -- questionable

Georgia football-Mississippi State game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game is set for a 4:15 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Mississippi State TV channel for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang will broadcast the game.

Georgia football-Mississippi State how to watch online, stream Week 7 game

You can watch the Georgia football-Mississippi State game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Mississippi State odds for Week 7 game

Georgia football is a 34-point favorite against Alabama. Georgia is 1-4 on the season against the spread. The total for the game is 55.