This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star EDGE target Chase Linton. He ranks as the nation’s No. 33 DL and the No. 293 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 26 EDGE and at No. 246 overall.

Chase Linton had his best game of the season last week. The 4-star EDGE and former Rutgers commitment piled up three sacks and made a couple of stops ranging hard from the backside to take down screen passes.

He added at least another sack and two TFLs last night in North Atlanta’s 27-17 win against North Forsyth.

Linton initially hoped to be able to sleep in this morning until noon, but then he caught himself.

“I’m going to wake up at maybe 12 o’clock, no no, oh my gosh, I completely forgot about that Georgia OV,” he said. “Proably wake up 6:30, brush my teeth, get ready, hop in the car and I’m off to Georgia.”

It is clear that he’s looking forward to this weekend. He’s had it planned for a while now.

This will be his first UGA gameday visit. What is he looking for out of that visit?

“I’m just looking to see how that on-campus life is,” he said. “That’s the main important thing. Yeah, they are great at football. They have the top football facilities all that. I just want to see how the players truly feel about that school and their everyday life.”

What would be a great official visit?

“Well, I’ve got to see the weight room,” he said. “Where I’ll be spending most of my time. The living situations and see if they have my major.”

Liinton said in late August that he hoped to have his recruiting done in about a month. When his got the big offer from UGA and others, it forced him to walk back his initial Rutgers commitment.

He visited FSU recently. The Seminoles had one of their coaches at his game on Friday night. He plans the Georgia official visit this weekend and Georgia Tech next weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior now feels he’s going to need a little more time to figure all of his process out.

“Thing have still gotten more complicated,” he said. “But I’ve got to close it down. By the end of November, I think I will be committed somewhere. Can guarantee that.”

Who’s in it for him right now?

“Georgia, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, FSU and LSU,” he said. “Those are the schools.”

He doesn’t know if he can squeeze in officials to all of those schools. He’s already been up to see the Scarlet Knights. He had to cut short a UGA workout back in the summer to get up there for his first official.

Will he take visits to all of those?

“I don’t know about all of them,” he said. “That’s a lot of trips. But I most definitley will check all of them out.”

What does he like the most about the Dawgs heading into that visit?

“Their history,” he said. “Their long history of making great defensive ends. Edge rushers. Sending them to the league. Because you know that’s the big dream for me. Being the best of the best. Hall of Fame.”

He’s long and active and plays with a great motor. Linton sounded confident that Georgia assistant coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and the entire program can get him to that dream.

“They look like they really know how to develop players,” he said. “Because when I went up there for that unofficial to work out with them I definitely came back with a couple of tips and tricks on how to improve myself every practice.”

He does feel like he’s a wanted man in Athens for this cycle.

“They are they are treating me like a priority,” he said. “I’m not 100 percent sure that if I am one, but they are definitely good at treating me like one.”

He got some sleep last night and then set out this morning for an official that will last until Sunday evening.

“I’m looking forward to getting that real college life experience,” he said. “I can’t wait for that.”

If he signs, Linton is likely a special teams or a redshirt candidate early on. But there’s a lot of raw potential there. Give him about 1.5 years and about 20 or 30 more pounds and he could be deadly. Especially because of his versatility.

He looks like he attacks every rush with a pass rush plan and he’s got a lot of tools in his bag and he thinks the game. Not just plays it.

Linton is an aggressive player, but he’s also a thinker. When he discussed the part of his game that he takes the most pride in, that came out.

“My physicality,” he said. “Like I like adapting to who ever I have. If its a guy that is good at reading my finesse moves, I’ll just drive him into the dirt. If he’s good at basing up and stopping the power, I’ll just use finesse moves. I like to adapt. Shake things up.”

Check out his senior highlight reel so far below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)