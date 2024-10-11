Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2305 (Oct. 11, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams gets you ready for tomorrow’s game with what Kirby Smart hopes to see against Mississippi State. Plus, our recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview a couple of major targets that will be at the game.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart speaks candidly about desire to see UGA ‘turn it loose’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at where UGA fits into an interesting football weekend and what we hope to see from UGA against Mississippi State on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss some areas for improvement for UGA’s offensive line, which might not have lived up to expectations so far this year.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a final preview of some the weekend’s biggest games.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.