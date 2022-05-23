Winners and Losers from Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher verbal showdown

Saban has gained as much as anyone from the NIL deals and transfer portal to this point, but he questions the sustainability of the dynamics surrounding the new rules.

ATHENS — The explosive war of words between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher last week provided a reminder of just how competitive college football — and particularly the SEC — really is.

RELATED: 4 takeaways from Saban-Jimbo feud

Last week, Saban cited Texas A&M for having the No. 1 recruiting class and seemed to imply the Aggies as an example of how NIL money can be used to influence recruiting classes by saying “bought every player on their team.”

RELATED: Steve Spurrier weighs in on Saban-Fisher feud

Fisher was enraged, calling an impromptu press conference the next day and launching into a personal attack on Saban’s character and integrity, calling him a “despicable … narcissist” and declaring his relationship with his former head coach and mentor “done.”

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from the squabble:

Winner

Nick Saban: Saban’s comments triggered commentary that will put the spotlight on controversial NIL issues. Considering this battle appears headed for politicians and lawmakers, the court of public opinion could matter.