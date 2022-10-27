Gimme 5: Why Georgia hasn’t, and likely won’t, have a home night game in the 2022 season
Welcome to Gimme 5, a weekly Q&A where one member of the DawgNation team answers your questions about the Georgia football program. To ask questions, simply check out the DawgNation forum and your questions could be featured in a future edition of Gimme 5.
Lambchops123_asks: What’s the point of the light show if we never play nights games?
ANSWER: IN VIDEO BELOW
DawgsReport asks: Is David Daniel-Sisvanah next man up?
ANSWER: This is in regard to the Dan Jackson injury, who suffered will need surgery to repair a foot injury he suffered during the Vanderbilt game. Jackson will most likely miss the rest of the season due to the injury.
Georgia does have plenty of options as far as replacing Jackson. While Georgia does have Chris Smith and Malaki Starks as starting safeties, Jackson was an integral piece of Georgia’s dime defense.
With Jackson out, look for Georgia to play more of Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard together. The two have rotated in at the star position but both have plenty of experience.
The injury does create an opportunity though for Daniel-Sisvanah to crack the rotation. Jackson is also a key special teams player who will need to be replaced there as well.
“With our depth at defensive back, David Daniel-Sisavanh is a guy that will step up and play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith both work and rep all the time at safety. JaCorey Thomas has been repping all year at safety. So, it’ll be done by committee with all those guys.”
With games against Tennessee and Mississippi State looming, Georgia will want to have its replacement for Jackson up to speed. Those offenses will test the Georgia defensive backs in a way they haven’t been this season.
Chris on Twitter asks: I get the feeling we aren’t going to AD Mitchell for a while more, if at all this regular season. Thoughts?
ANSWER: That certainly looks to be the case this week, as Smart was not optimistic the Bulldogs would have either Mitchell or star defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“They’ve done a little bit but we don’t feel great about them,” Smart said. “Jalen has probably look better than Adonai, but I don’t know at this point if either one of them will be able to play.”
Carter has missed only two games and at the moment seems closer to returning.
Mitchell’s injury status has been curious from the start. The high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2 against Samford has limited him to just four snaps in Georgia’s last five games.
Smart went into greater detail about why Mitchell’s injury has lingered far longer than many initially thought.
“AD is a high ankle sprain,” Smart said. “And high ankle sprains when you talk to everybody across the NFL and across college football, it’s hard to pinpoint a measurement. The first thing you look for is do they need to do the repair? They do the tightrope and things like Arian did. His was not that kind of injury. But it is lingering. It’s a pain in the butt. So he’s battling to come back and doing everything we ask.
RxDawg points out: Christopher Smith dude is quitely, or not so quietly, becoming one of the best to ever play safety at UGA. And that’s some mighty high company.
That’s in addition to the leadership role Smith plays for the Bulldogs, which is also significant. The senior safety has become one of the most important members of the team and is in the midst of putting his final touches on a stellar Georgia career.
Stan McGill asks: Any changes we get black uniforms for the Tennessee game?
ANSWER: Tennessee will be wearing black uniforms this weekend in its home game against Kentucky, adding even more juice to the rivalry game.
But don’t expect Kirby Smart to do the same for his team when the Volunteers visit Sanford Stadium on Nov. 5.
Smart hasn’t been opposed to wearing black jerseys like his predecessor was, but the Georgia coach has become selective in when Georgia wears them.
The last time that happened was at the end of the 2020 season, when Georgia played Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. That same season also saw Georgia wear black jerseys against Mississippi State.
The important thing to remember here though is that Georgia was no longer in national championship contention when both of those games were played. Smart let those players wear the black jerseys as a way to energize the team when he thought they might be in a let-down spot.
Georgia shouldn’t need any more juice when it takes the field against the Volunteers. The contest will decide the SEC East and could very much be a de-facto playoff game. If that doesn’t get you amped up for this game, then you probably shouldn’t be playing in it, much less worrying about what color jersey you’re wearing.
