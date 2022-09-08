Current Georgia football players make their thoughts known on state of the offense: ‘I love it’

Georgia coach Kirby Smart made a very clear statement when speaking after Saturday’s win over Oregon. He wants his offense to be one that players love to play in. Specifically, prospective recruits. “We think we’ve got good skill players,” Smart said. “It’s scoring points is the name of the game. We want people that want to come play in this offense, and I think when you watch what they did today, if you’re watching from home, you’re saying, man, I’d love to play in that offense.”

In speaking with some of the Georgia playmakers this week, you definitely get the sense they had a good bit of fun on Saturday. Five different players found the endzone, with Ladd McConkey and Kendall Milton scoring twice. They each had a rushing touchdown and also a touchdown catch. “Coming off of that Oregon game, a lot of players got to touch the ball and everybody made plays,” Milton said. “That’s really the most exciting thing about football, when you and all your brothers, the ones you grind with, when everybody’s really eating. That’s when it’s more fun because at the end of the day, you want to see everybody eat.” Georgia also had seven different players record a catch of at least 20-yards or more and five players finish with at least 10-plus rushing yards Related: Ladd McConkey keeps making college football miss: ‘If they underestimate him, that’s what we like’ Milton went into greater detail about how he’s working on expanding his skillset this offseason. As a high school prospect, Milton didn’t have to work too much on his pass-catching skills. He mostly ran right or ran left.

The Mitchell block was so impressive that offensive lineman Tate Ratledge joked that if he kept it up, they might move him to the offensive line room. “It’s hard to game plan an offense like that where everybody’s getting their fair share and everybody’s explosive,” Mitchell said. “I love it.” How Georgia closes on some of its skill players is one of the greater points of interest for this recruiting cycle. The Bulldogs have had some unexpected misses at quarterback, running back and wide receiver in this class, though there is still time for Georgia to add to its No. 3 ranked class. Related: Georgia football recruiting: The nation’s top prospects weigh in on how the ‘Dawgs started out 2022 If the current crop of Bulldogs keep playing as they did against Oregon, it’ll be hard for those very same recruits to not be intrigued by what the Bulldogs are doing on the offensive side of the ball. Much like how Georgia’s record-setting 2021 defense was built on not just a single star but everyone being one.

