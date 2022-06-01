Georgia football schedules in question, 2023 Oklahoma game discussed
DESTIN, Fla. — Georgia football has scheduling issues to work out regardless of the proposed model the SEC decides on, including the Oklahoma home-and-home series currently slated for 2023 and 2031.
“That’s something we are working on right now,” said UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, asked if the Sooners’ joining the SEC in 2025 could affect the series.
“When there’s clarity on that we’ll give everyone an update. It’s important to be respectful to everyone we’re working with.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Oklahoma in Norman on Sept. 9 in 2023 in the second game of the season, with the Sooners due to make a return trip to Sanford Stadium in 2031.
Brooks, talking at the SEC Spring Meetings at the Sandestin Beach Hotel, said there are several ways to handle the scheduling complications that are unavoidable with Texas and Oklahoma going the league in 2025.
“When you get into those situations, sometimes you can move a game forward, move it to another year, sometimes you outright drop it,” Brooks said.
“So sometimes, if it’s a home and away, you can drop, sometimes you can buy it out, sometimes you can move it forward. There are a lot of different tools you can use to solve that.”
Brooks shared that Georgia coach Kirby Smart has gotten involved in scheduling to add value to the schedule for the student-athletes and fans.
“I think when Coach Smart really got into putting his thumbprint on the schedule, he was intentional about getting bigger games, playing P5s, (Power 5) teams like Oregon,” Brooks said. “And you’ve seen the other ones on our schedule, the Clemsons of the world, to truly bring a more valuable schedule to our fanbase and get these great one-off neutral site games, as well.”
The Bulldogs open this season against the Ducks on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
