ATHENS — Georgia has a huge game on its schedule for Oct. 19 when it hosts the No. 4-ranked Ole Miss Rebels.

That will be Georgia’s next home game. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Ole Miss is one of just four unbeaten teams in the SEC, with the Rebels already picking up wins over Kentucky, LSU and Tulane.

This will be a revenge game of sorts for Georgia, as the Bulldogs lost 28-10 when the two teams met in Oxford, Mississippi last season.

Georgia and Ole Miss last played in Athens in 2023, with the Bulldogs coming away with a dominant 52-17 win over the Rebels.

The game will pit Kirby Smart against Lane Kiffin, as the two former Nick Saban assistants meet for the third time as head coaches. Smart and Kiffin worked together on the 2014 and 2015 staff at Alabama.

Before Georgia faces Ole Miss, the Bulldogs travel to Auburn for what will be a difficult road game.

“We’ll learn some lessons from this one and then we’ll go on the road in our conference to a really hard place to play,” Smart said after the game against Kentucky.

Georgia is coming off a 35-14 win over Kentucky this past weekend, while Auburn had the week off. Auburn is 3-2 on the season, dropping both SEC games.

Ole Miss takes on Washington State this week and is coming off a bye as well.

Georgia’s game against Auburn is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time, TV Network for Week 8

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Date: Oct. 19

Location: Athens, Ga.