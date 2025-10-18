The No. 9 Georgia football team takes on No. 5 Ole Miss in a Week 8 college football game. Below you can find live updates and highlights, along with the latest injury news and the score.

Georgia is coming off a 20-10 road win over Auburn last week. Ole Miss beat Georgia when the two teams met last season, though that game was played in Oxford, Mississippi.

12:30 p.m. ET: Injuries have been a major story on the offensive line this season but Georgia could be in a good spot entering Saturday’s game.

Left tackle Monroe Freeling was not listed on the availability report this week after playing through an ankle injury last week against Auburn. Freeling did win the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week award for his play.

Furthermore, Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene are both listed as probable. Gaston has been battling an ankle injury throughout the season. Greene has not played since Georgia’s Week 3 win over Tennessee due to a back injury.

Georgia is still likely to rotate on the offensive line, with Bo Hughley helping at one of the tackle spots.

But it wasn’t all good news on the injury front for Georgia, as the Bulldogs will be without safety Kyron Jones. He suffered a foot injury during practice this week and will be out indefinitely. Senior JaCorey Thomas is the next man up at the position but look for Adrian Maddox to rotate in as well.

A final availability report will be published at 2 p.m. ET.

Georgia football injury report against Ole Miss

OL Juan Gaston — ankle — probable

OL Earnest Greene — back — probable

DB Kyron Jones — foot — out

WR Thomas Blackshear — groin — out

WR Talyn Taylor — upper-body — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

CB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time for Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will start at 3:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 18.

Georgia football-Ole Miss TV channel for Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will broadcast the game. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview the game.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: How to watch online, stream Week 8 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Ole Miss: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 8 game

Georgia football is a 7.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. The over/under for the game is 55.5. Georgia is 2-4 against the spread this season, having covered in each of its last two games.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

On Lane Kiffin in-game adjustments...

“Yeah, mainly, in-game, might even be one play within a one-play window, the 40-second play clock, they’re able to. Everybody can do the same thing. They’re quick to the line, so they allow their quarterback, they can talk to their quarterback down to 15 seconds in terms of communication. Then 15 and below, he’s on his own. But a lot of their snaps are above 15 seconds, so they’re able to communicate to him, looks, talk to him, see what’s going on. It’s smart, right? It’s what you do in order execute at a higher level, especially for a guy that wasn’t in their system last year and is in their system now. They do a good job of finding looks, saying they’re in this, they’re in this. Because if you’re a good defense, you’re predictable. You can’t change what you do week-in and week-out. They do a good job of IDing that, and they’re in the right play a lot. They’re in the right look against the look, which is critical.”

On Trinidad Chambliss playing well and role in run game...

“Yeah, you said it. He’s explosive, right? He’s quick. He’s fast. He’s tough. He’s got great lower body. Great instincts. There’s a difference in being a fast guy and being a runner. He’s patient behind blocks, quick when he needs to be. Some guys can only run perimeter runs well. Some can only run internal well. He runs both. He does a great job in the draw game. He sets up blocks, and he’s a good passer. But I mean, they should get the greatest award there is for finding this guy and having the department within. I don’t know who scouted him, who found him, but he is a really good football player that they went out and got and did a tremendous job.”

On Lane Kiffin...

I’ve got a lot of respect for Lane. He does an incredible job. Probably one of the best things he does is in-game coaching, having coached with him and watched him for years. His having impact on the quarterback and the offensive play and the ability to communicate with the quarterback, whether it’s by headset or by sideline, he does a great job of getting the quarterback’s attention and getting them in the right plays based on looks. Probably better than anybody else in the country. He and his staff do that. I won’t give him all the credit, but he does a unbelievable job, and we need to make that extremely difficult. So the issue and the challenge has been issued for our fan base to be extremely difficult for them to communicate and do things offensively that they do, especially at home and sometimes on the road when it’s not the right environment."