Brynn Anderson/AP
Georgia is playing Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

Social media reacts to uneven start, George Pickens excellence for Georgia in Peach Bowl

Connor Riley
The new year has not gotten off to a stellar start for the Georgia Bulldogs, as they trail Cincinnati 14-10 in the Peach Bowl.

A positive note for Georgia has been the play of wide receiver George Pickens, who has been nearly unguardable for the Bulldogs.

Pickens had an unreal diving catch early and scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game as he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. He also has a forced fumble on a Daniels interception.

The sophomore wide receiver, who had a big bowl game performance last season against Baylor, did it all for Georgia in the first half.

Daniels had a 55-yard completion to Arian Smith to set up Georgia’s second scoring drive. Daniels completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 224 yards. But he did throw an interception in the endzone, his second on the season.

The Bulldogs have a new-look offensive line as only Warren McClendon was starting in his usual spot. The Bulldogs went with Xavier Truss at left tackle, Jamaree Salyer at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Justin Shaffer at right guard and McClendon at right tackle. Georgia ran for just 19 yards on eight carries in the half.

One of the talking points during the game has been some questionably officiating that has frustrated many observers. The Bulldogs have four penalties for 45 yards while Cincinnati has four for 34 yards. There were also some questionable spots and officiating decisions.

Defensively, the Bulldogs have a remade secondary and it shows, with Tyrique Stevenson getting the start at corner and Latavious Brinni getting the start at safety. Georgia gave up an early touchdown pass to the Bearcats, but that was due in part to a four-yard punt from Jake Camarada.

The Bulldogs have turned up the pressure on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Bulldogs have two sacks in the first half. Cincinnati has been unable to block Jordan Davis, as he’s been a big reason the Bearcats have just 28 rushing yards.

Ridder threw for 170 yards on 22 pass attempts, including two touchdown passes. Ridder drove down the length of the field just before halftime to take the lead. This is only the third time all season Georgia has trailed at halftime.

Davis also blocked a field goal to limit the damage Cincinnati’s offense did in the first half.

Cincinnati will get the ball to start the second half. You can follow live updates here. 

