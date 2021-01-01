Social media reacts to uneven start, George Pickens excellence for Georgia in Peach Bowl

The new year has not gotten off to a stellar start for the Georgia Bulldogs, as they trail Cincinnati 14-10 in the Peach Bowl.

A positive note for Georgia has been the play of wide receiver George Pickens, who has been nearly unguardable for the Bulldogs.

Pickens had an unreal diving catch early and scored Georgia’s first touchdown of the game as he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. He also has a forced fumble on a Daniels interception.

The sophomore wide receiver, who had a big bowl game performance last season against Baylor, did it all for Georgia in the first half.

JT Daniels to George Pickens. Get used to it. Gonna be happening all 2021. pic.twitter.com/qHZYL12FCZ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 1, 2021

George Pickens is my fav Georgia player, both because he’s incredible and because he is very funny in ways that make people mad — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) January 1, 2021

Daniels to Pickens pic.twitter.com/G02ejXPPZs — Gillian McIntyre (@g__mcintyre) January 1, 2021

George Pickens with the full send to start off 2021@GeorgiaFootball | #GoDawgs

pic.twitter.com/ntvqwW3GlA — Green Light with Chris Long (@ChalkNetwork) January 1, 2021

Pickens + Bowl Games = a sight — blakejmorgan (@bIakejmorgan) January 1, 2021

George Pickens! My goodness!!! 😳 — NATEDAWG🏈 (@NateDawgUga) January 1, 2021

Daniels had a 55-yard completion to Arian Smith to set up Georgia’s second scoring drive. Daniels completed 13 of his 17 pass attempts for 224 yards. But he did throw an interception in the endzone, his second on the season.

The Bulldogs have a new-look offensive line as only Warren McClendon was starting in his usual spot. The Bulldogs went with Xavier Truss at left tackle, Jamaree Salyer at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Justin Shaffer at right guard and McClendon at right tackle. Georgia ran for just 19 yards on eight carries in the half.

One of the talking points during the game has been some questionably officiating that has frustrated many observers. The Bulldogs have four penalties for 45 yards while Cincinnati has four for 34 yards. There were also some questionable spots and officiating decisions.

These refs really got folks out here appreciating SEC refs. Hell of a job — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) January 1, 2021

Ref show — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) January 1, 2021

The ref just sounded like he was trying to explain the plot of Tenet. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) January 1, 2021

The Peach Bowl refs pic.twitter.com/qM1KY1QQzj — Corey Knapp (@CoreyTheKnapper) January 1, 2021

Defensively, the Bulldogs have a remade secondary and it shows, with Tyrique Stevenson getting the start at corner and Latavious Brinni getting the start at safety. Georgia gave up an early touchdown pass to the Bearcats, but that was due in part to a four-yard punt from Jake Camarada.

The Bulldogs have turned up the pressure on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. The Bulldogs have two sacks in the first half. Cincinnati has been unable to block Jordan Davis, as he’s been a big reason the Bearcats have just 28 rushing yards.

Ridder threw for 170 yards on 22 pass attempts, including two touchdown passes. Ridder drove down the length of the field just before halftime to take the lead. This is only the third time all season Georgia has trailed at halftime.

Desmond Ridder is out there balling today. What a play on that TD. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 1, 2021

Desmond Ridder. Good at football. pic.twitter.com/OD9ehgTrv5 — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) January 1, 2021

What a pitch & catch! Ridder’s been doing this all season. May all the elitists that never watched and all the media that never took notice understand how good this @American_Conf team is! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) January 1, 2021

Desmond Ridders athletic ability is giving Georgia’s Defense fits! Georgia is twisting their DT’s and DE’s every passing play. Now you have DT’s trying to play contain vs Ridder. Not going to happen. Wonder if Georgia puts more speed on field in second half? — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 1, 2021

Davis also blocked a field goal to limit the damage Cincinnati’s offense did in the first half.

I love Jordan Davis so much 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tJc2vfOB1b — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) January 1, 2021

Jordan Davis with the BLOCK pic.twitter.com/oAPlNJyHI6 — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) January 1, 2021

Thank God Jordan Davis is the size of a bear — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) January 1, 2021

Jordan Davis is just an absolute monster. It's incredibly fun to watch him wreck things. — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) January 1, 2021

JD 😂😂 — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) January 1, 2021

Defense turn me up — Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) January 1, 2021

Goodluck to my brothers out there playing today. Go handle y’all business🖤 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) January 1, 2021

Cincinnati will get the ball to start the second half. You can follow live updates here.

