Georgia football lands commitment from 2023 kicker Peyton Woodring

Georgia now has its kicker for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Peyton Woodring on Saturday.

Woodring is listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. He also had an offer from Alabama as well and comes from Lafetteye, La.

Georgia has now picked up three commitments this week in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs landed 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller on Monday and saw 5-star cornerback AJ Harris commit to Georgia on Thursday. The Bulldogs now have 11 commitments and a class that ranks No. 7 for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

