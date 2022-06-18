Georgia football lands commitment from 2023 kicker Peyton Woodring
Georgia now has its kicker for the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Peyton Woodring on Saturday.
Woodring is listed at 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds. He also had an offer from Alabama as well and comes from Lafetteye, La.
Georgia has now picked up three commitments this week in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as the Bulldogs landed 3-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller on Monday and saw 5-star cornerback AJ Harris commit to Georgia on Thursday. The Bulldogs now have 11 commitments and a class that ranks No. 7 for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- AJ Harris: The new 5-star CB commit told Kirby Smart he was going to play for him in the sixth grade
- Georgia football recruiting: Another huge weekend of June officials brings in three 5-stars among a defensive-heavy group
- Matthew Stafford the latest former Bulldog to swing through Athens ahead of major recruiting weekend
- DawgNation mourns death of former TE
- Commitment of 5-star AJ Harris has social media buzzing about Georgia football
- Anthony Evans III: Texas speedster shows how Georgia football countered negative perceptions on his official visit
- BREAKING: 5-star CB AJ Harris has made his college decision
UGA News
- Georgia football lands commitment from 2023 kicker Peyton Woodring
- Matthew Stafford the latest former Bulldog to swing through Athens ahead of major recruiting weekend
- Commitment of 5-star AJ Harris has social media buzzing about Georgia football
- Georgia football makes Todd Hartley the highest-paid tight ends coach in the sport with new contract
- WATCH: Georgia football highlights 2022 team leadership: ‘For the guys behind us, we gotta be a better example’
NextMatthew Stafford the latest former Bulldog to swing through Athens …