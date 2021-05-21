WATCH: Georgia players very impressed with new football facility
Georgia coaches have moved into the offices at the brand new football facility in Athens. And now the Georgia players are getting their first look at the new $80 million facility.
Related: Georgia football finally finding equal facility footing, coaches in new building
Safety William Poole echoed Blaylock’s sentiment.
“If this don’t motivate you to get your work in, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” Poole said.
Georgia players will be back in Athens starting in June for summer workouts. The new football building should be buzzing with activity when you factor in how it will be shown to new recruits.
Seeing as how this will be the first time since January of 2020 for recruits to see the facilities up close and in person, the sparkling new building will likely be front and center as Georgia tries to impress top recruits such as Branson Robinson, Kojo Antwi and Tyler Booker.
The Bulldogs will hope the new facility helps improve performance and translates to the field. Georgia opens the 2021 season against a Clemson team that likewise has its own spectacular football facility.
That game is set for Sept. 4 in Charlotte and will start at 7:30 p.m on ABC.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football podcast: CBS says Kirby Smart ‘needs to show them more’ in 2021
- Georgia players absent on 2022 Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft ‘Big Board’
- How Georgia football, other elite teams have used the transfer portal this offseason
- Kirby Smart coaching strengths may be getting overlooked
- Georgia football finally finding equal facility footing, coaches in new building
- Clemson game an enormous opportunity for Charlotte native Jordan Davis
- Georgia QB JT Daniels and top Bulldogs’ receivers at work in California
UGA News
- WATCH: Georgia players very impressed with new football facility
- Georgia players absent on 2022 Mel Kiper Jr. NFL Draft ‘Big Board’
- How Georgia football, other elite teams have used the transfer portal this offseason
- Kirby Smart coaching strengths may be getting overlooked
- Georgia football finally finding equal facility footing, coaches in new building