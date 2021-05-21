WATCH: Georgia players very impressed with new football facility

Georgia coaches have moved into the offices at the brand new football facility in Athens. And now the Georgia players are getting their first look at the new $80 million facility.

Safety William Poole echoed Blaylock’s sentiment.

“If this don’t motivate you to get your work in, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” Poole said.

Georgia players will be back in Athens starting in June for summer workouts. The new football building should be buzzing with activity when you factor in how it will be shown to new recruits.

Seeing as how this will be the first time since January of 2020 for recruits to see the facilities up close and in person, the sparkling new building will likely be front and center as Georgia tries to impress top recruits such as Branson Robinson, Kojo Antwi and Tyler Booker.

The Bulldogs will hope the new facility helps improve performance and translates to the field. Georgia opens the 2021 season against a Clemson team that likewise has its own spectacular football facility.

That game is set for Sept. 4 in Charlotte and will start at 7:30 p.m on ABC.

