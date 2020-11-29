Georgia football players, fans take to social media to celebrate big win over South Carolina, Mike Bobo

For the first time in a while, Georgia had an easy victory. The Bulldogs got out to a 21-0 lead. After the first play of the fourth quarter, it was 45-10. Ultimately it led to a 45-16 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The 29-point victory is the biggest win of the season for Georgia this year, one that has been filled with ups and downs.

That’s why many seemed to be in a celebratory mood after the win for Georgia.

“We just haven’t put a whole game together,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That was our goal today so I can sit here and tell you that we played a complete game — defense, special teams, offense, overall — but I also know that a lot of that comes from our kids growing up and them having some guys out.”

We always stunt right in front of the opps @GamecockFB #shotime pic.twitter.com/KyuvYglBcI — Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) November 29, 2020

TURN ME UP !! https://t.co/rS3w5itgoW — Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) November 29, 2020

DB switch for the drive to keep them honest 😄 https://t.co/zAJuwlSFAf — Prather Hudson (@PRAYHUD) November 29, 2020

GO DAWGS ♥️🐾 — D'Andre Walker (@DAndreWalker15) November 29, 2020

The win over South Carolina had some personal meaning for Smart for a number of reasons. First, Smart earned his 50th career win, moving his record at Georgia to 50-14. The game also matched Smart against his former teammate and college roommate in Mike Bobo.

Bobo, the former Georgia offensive coordinator, is serving as the interim head coach for the Gamecocks after the school parted ways with Will Muschamp. Bobo’s presence was a talking point on social media, as well as one after the game.

“He takes his team and he motivates his team and he gets them ready to go out and play,” Smart said. “I thought they had some good spark there when they got the ball driving on us. They did it with a freshman quarterback and he had good numbers because they made it really simple for him and got him out of the pocket and moved the pocket with him.

“He doesn’t need my pity and I’m not giving him any. Our job is to go out and win the football game and that’s what we were trying to do.”

Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo Caption? (photo by @bkgantt) pic.twitter.com/ElVhtmHQOB — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 29, 2020

WATCH: Loved this answer from Mike Bobo when asked by @collyntaylor about how tough it is to coach with so many players missing on defense. "Part of being a man is you don't make excuses… if you're wearing the Gamecock uniform you need to fight your ass off." pic.twitter.com/t5mqUzwmPd — Cam Gaskins (@CamGaskinsTV) November 29, 2020

Mike Bobo is on one right now haha. He's dialing it up man. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) November 29, 2020

We have injuries too bud. JT Daniels was also our fourth string QB at the start of this year. Have fun with Bobo! https://t.co/kg5gkmtOvx — Barstool UGA (@ugabarstool) November 29, 2020

I’ll say I really wanted Kirby to put up 50 on Bobo and he should have 😂😂 — UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) November 29, 2020

Bobo triggers me — Abby Jessen (@abbyjessen) November 29, 2020

Bobo calling for a run play at the goal line in Columbia 6 years late, but it's cool. — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 29, 2020

The Bulldogs ran for a season-best 332 yards against the Gamecocks, with big games from James Cook and Zamir White. Quarterback JT Daniels wasn’t asked to do much, as he threw for 139 yards on 16 attempts. Two of those went for touchdowns, with Tre’ McKitty and Arian Smith both scoring their first touchdowns of the season for Georgia.

The offensive fireworks had a number of fans celebrating the performance on social media after the win. Georgia now sits at 6-2 on the season with a game against Vanderbilt set for next Saturday.

Dawgs win!! UGA beats USC 45-16! Great job by the offense and defense tonight. Now rest up Dawgs! #GoDawgs #BeatUSCjr pic.twitter.com/2aRWx2Jpp5 — UGA Supporters (@Support_UGA) November 29, 2020

UGA RB James Cook averaging… *checks notes* 20 YARDS PER CARRY. pic.twitter.com/a476DizKPR — Saturday Down South (@SDS) November 29, 2020

ARIAN SMITH BABY!!! We’ve waited all year for that one!!! @DawgAXactly we seen that speed!! — Joe sweat (@JoeSweat21) November 29, 2020

Ayy James Cook. He finally looks healthy!! — Meg💛🌻 (@megandaie) November 29, 2020

JT Daniels made this connection look too easy 👀 pic.twitter.com/yc4rst5VKt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 29, 2020

*whispers arian smith can be georgia's devonta smith* — Eric Taylor (@EricTaylorFS) November 29, 2020

JT Daniels transferred from the real USC to give USCjr an L — blakejmorgan (@bIakejmorgan) November 29, 2020

JT Daniels is what we needed! #GODAWGS — BIG WASH (@BIGw357) November 29, 2020

Give George Pickens a full off-season to work with a healthy JT Daniels and see what happens in 2021. Please, Lord. Please. — Jon Tweets Sports (@JonTweetsSports) November 29, 2020

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation