By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Chancellor Campbell: 6-foot-8 OT target breaks down ‘strong chance’ …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Chancellor Campbell at Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
Priority target Ryan Mosley says Georgia feels like ‘home’ after his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star prospect Ryan Mosley at Carrollton High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
Tyler Atkinson: How Georgia football is getting help from Roquan Smith and …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star LB Tyler Atkinson at Grayson High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 9 …
Jeff Sentell
Nick Abrams: Priority Georgia football target says the Dawgs answered his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star LB Nick Abrams II at McDonough School in Maryland. He ranks as the nation’s No. 17 LB and …
Jeff Sentell
Kedric Golston II: Legacy Georgia football prospect says it is ‘amazing’ …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star legacy Kedric Golston II at Stone Bridge High in Virginia. He ranks as the nation’s No. 44 …
Jeff Sentell
