MIAMI — While they were only stretching during the media viewing portion of practice on Friday, both tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims were at practice for Georgia ahead of their game against Florida State.

Neither player was at practice on Wednesday when the media was last able to view practice.

Head coach Kirby Smart was tight-lipped about the availability of Mims and Bowers when speaking at a press conference on Friday.

“His legacy is he’s a tremendous athlete, great toughness, never seen a kid come back from a significant injury like that that fast,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers.“ Pretty remarkable the numbers he hit and what he was able to do as he came back. He kind of changed the culture of the work ethic around especially on our offense.

“To see him go out there and compete and work like he did for the three years he has been pretty remarkable. I mean, he is a machine when it comes to practice. Doesn’t get tired, works his tail off, and he set a standard that will be there for a long time.”

Bowers had been dealing with an ankle injury in the loss to Alabama, while Mims left the game early with a lower leg injury. Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas was not spotted at practice, while Smart confirmed earlier in the day that outside linebacker Damon Wilson had minor knee surgery.

During the 15 minutes of the media viewing portion the team was only stretching. Georgia freshman offensive tackle Monroe Freeling was leading the offensive linemen while going through stretches.

Georgia has not yet had any public opt-outs, with many key Bulldogs stating their preference to play in the Orange Bowl. Ladd McConkey and Kamari Lassiter were both seen at practice on Friday.

The Bulldogs were missing a few faces in large part due to the early enrollees being off to their various All-American bowl games. Georgia had 15 early enrollees at practice on Wednesday, including 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi and 5-star cornerback Ellis Robinson. Neither was at practice on Friday.

Georgia does have only two scholarship quarterbacks for the game tomorrow in Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton.

This was Georgia’s final practice of the 2023 season, as the Bulldogs will take on Florida State on Friday in the Orange Bowl. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

