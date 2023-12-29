FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the status of Brock Bowers and Amarius Mims ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State.

Neither player was spotted on the team plane when Georgia arrived on Tuesday, nor were they seen at Wednesday’s practice.

Smart was non-committal on the status of both Bowers and Mims when asked at Friday morning’s press conference. The GEorgia head coach did say he met with every draft-eligible player prior to the bowl game before letting them make their decision.

Smart said that Amairus Mims is with the team, while he said “We’ll see” when asked about Bowers.

“He changed the culture of the work ethic around our offense. He is a machine when it comes to practice,” Smart said of Bowers. “He set a standard that will be there for a long time.”

Mims posted an Instagram story of him being in Miami on Thursday afternoon.

Both Mims and Bowers were limited in Georgia’s SEC championship game loss against Alabama. Bowers has had a lingering ankle injury, while Mims left the game after the second drive.

Bowers and Mims are seen as potential first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Bowers and Mims have each missed games this season due to high ankle sprains.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley made it clear that an injury is the only reason Bowers was not with the team earlier in the week.

“We don’t know. his status is still unsure,” Hartley said. “We know he’s still battling that ankle injury that has been nagging him it seems like forever now. He’s been great in his rehab. I hope he makes it, don’t know if he will. Still something that we’re up in the air on. He’s been great in the support of his teammates throughout the prep, ever since the Alabama game. We’ll see what happens.”

Bowers is Georgia’s leading receiver this season and a two-time Mackey Award winner. In the event he does not play, Oscar Delp would become Georgia’s starting tight end, with Lawson Luckie also getting reps.

As for right tackle, Xavier Truss has started in Mims’ absence, as Mims missed six games earlier this season due to an ankle injury. With Truss moving from left guard to right tackle, Dylan Fairchild has slid into the starting lineup, though Micah Morris has also factored into the rotation.

Georgia is expected to have other draft-eligible Bulldogs such as Kamari Lassiter and Ladd McConkey playing in the game.

“Honestly, just for the love of my teammates, the love of the game itself,” Lassiter said on playing in the Orange Bowl. “I always feel like if I’m able to play a football game, why would I not play? I always feel like if I’m able to play football, why would I not play? That’s what I’m here for, to go to school and play football. There’s a game on the schedule, I feel like I’m obligated to play. I feel like I owe to my teammates, I owe tit o my coaches, I owe it to my fan base to just give it my all.”

Smart also provided an update on offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. Manrey Saint-Amour was seen leading the offensive line group at practice on Wednesday.

“Feel like he’s doing really well in the hospital in Athens,” Smart said. “Don’t think he’s going to make it down for the game. They don’t want him moving around.”

Smart noted that Saint-Amour has done a great job filling in for Searels.

Smart also said that Damon Wilson had his knee scoped. He is now with the team but will not be practicing.

Florida State will be without several key contributors due to opt-outs, including wide receiver Keon Coleman, running back Trey Benson and defensive lineman Jared Verse. Florida State will be starting third-string quarterback Brock Glenn after Tate Rodemaker entered the transfer portal.

Saturday’s game against Florida State is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ESPN. Georgia will have another practice on Friday.