MIAMI — The Georgia football team takes on the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 Orange Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 30. Below you can find the game time, TV channel, odds as well as instructions for how to watch the game online.

Georgia is 12-1 on the season and coming off a loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. Florida State is 13-0, having won the ACC.

Georgia football-Florida State game time for 2023 Orange Bowl

The Georgia football-Florida State game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Florida State TV channel for 2023 Orange Bowl

The Georgia football-Florida State game will be broadcast on ESPN. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call the game.

Georgia football-Florida State how to watch online, stream 2023 Orange Bowl

You can watch the Georgia football-Florida State game online via the WatchESPN app. Click here for a link to the game.

Georgia football-Florida State odds for 2023 Orange Bowl

Georgia football is a 20-point favorite against the Florida State Seminoles. The over/under for the game is 44.5.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Florida State for 2023 Orange Bowl

On preparing for FSU...

“We’ve taken the approach of, it’s not about them, it’s about us. We don’t really know, but it doesn’t matter to us. We’re trying to play to our standard, and we’re always trying to play to our standard. We’ve had a lot more good on good in practice. It’s probably been the best bowl practice in terms of not going against the scout team and going against each other. When you don’t know what you’re going to see, your better off going against really good people. We’ve done a lot of 1s on 2s, 2s on 2s, a lot more 3s on 3s than we ever have with the good depth from the nine, ten, eleven midyears that are there now. We’ve been able to get a lot of depth.”

On what he’s looking forward to the most…

“I think the kids getting away from our campus and getting sunshine and getting out there and competing. I’m ready to see them play. I mean, I want to see the guys play. There’s a lot of guys that have working their butts off moving up and down the depth chart. We’re probably healthier than we’ve been for the last four or five games of the year. It’s great to see these guys go out and play. I’m really proud of the guys that are dying to go play. Everybody thinks like guys are going to play. Our guys are going to play. Our guys want to play. Our guys are excited to play.”

On the balance between fun and football...

“We want them to enjoy it. They’ve earned this opportunity. That’s what bowls are. They’re meant to be fun. I think our senior class of guys, they really want to finish on top. They want to get to 50 wins for the senior class, we’re at 49. It’s really important to them that they hit that number and do something special. They want to walk off the field winners. Sedrick Van Pran, all these seniors, they want to finish on top.”

Kirby Smart press conference