Georgia football quarterback D’Wan Mathis enters game in first quarter

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis came on in relief of Stetson Bennett in the first quarter.

It’s the first action for Mathis since the third game of the season when he came on in late relief of Bennett to run out the clock against Tennessee on Oct. 10.

Mathis is 8-of-17 passing for 55 yards with an interception this season.

Mathis began the season as the Bulldogs starter on the road at Arkansas, but he was replaced by Bennett after failing to lead the team to any points on the first six series of the game.

In the first quarter against Florida, Bennett went to the locker room at the 3:43 mark after injuring his shoulder on Georgia’s second offensive series.

The Bulldogs held a 14-7 lead when Bennett left the game on the strength of a 75-yard TD run from Zamir White and a 32-yard pass from Bennett to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

Jacksaint suffered a broken ankle on the play, and Bennett took a shot while making the throw that appeared to injure his right shoulder.

Bennett stayed in the game the next series, but he missed on a throw to an open receiver and dropped a shotgun snap, as Georgia squandered a drive that started at the Florida 44 thanks to Kearis Jackson’s 56-yard kick return.