Despite dominant win over Florida, social media chatter focuses on Georgia football quarterback position
Kirby Smart wanted to enjoy the moment. His team had just rolled to a 34-7 win over rival Florida, improving to 8-0 on the season. Georgia continued to look like the No. 1 team in the country, while many wonder how the rest of the top 10 shakes out ahead of Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.
Smart though wasn’t worried about the future or what comes next for Georgia. As he addressed reporters with his son close by, Smart did his best to convey what this win meant to him.
“If you can’t enjoy these moments, then what are we doing? If I can’t embrace my family, see them and love on them, enjoy the fans and stick around for it, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Smart said after the win. “I had a coach tell me a long time ago if you can’t enjoy those moments, then why are you in the business. Players work hard. They practice so many times a week for this one game. I want them to enjoy it. It doesn’t matter to me that it’s Florida, the important thing to me is it’s our team and we won.”
Hours after the win, Georgia locked up the SEC East thanks to a loss by Kentucky. It ties the earliest a division has ever been clinched, as Georgia is on its way to Atlanta for the fourth time in five years.
Georgia won the SEC East and on Saturday thanks in large part to the efforts of its defense. The group gave up one touchdown while forcing three Florida turnovers. It also scored a touchdown of its own thanks to a Nakobe Dean interception. Georgia has given up just 53 points on the season.
That’s the single biggest reason many have the Bulldogs as the consensus No. 1 team.