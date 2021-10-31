Despite dominant win over Florida, social media chatter focuses on Georgia football quarterback position

Kirby Smart wanted to enjoy the moment. His team had just rolled to a 34-7 win over rival Florida, improving to 8-0 on the season. Georgia continued to look like the No. 1 team in the country, while many wonder how the rest of the top 10 shakes out ahead of Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

Smart though wasn’t worried about the future or what comes next for Georgia. As he addressed reporters with his son close by, Smart did his best to convey what this win meant to him.

“If you can’t enjoy these moments, then what are we doing? If I can’t embrace my family, see them and love on them, enjoy the fans and stick around for it, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Smart said after the win. “I had a coach tell me a long time ago if you can’t enjoy those moments, then why are you in the business. Players work hard. They practice so many times a week for this one game. I want them to enjoy it. It doesn’t matter to me that it’s Florida, the important thing to me is it’s our team and we won.”