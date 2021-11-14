Georgia football quarterback situation becomes clear with Stetson Bennett in win over Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There shouldn’t be any guessing after Saturday what Georgia will do at the quarterback situation. It’s abundantly clear Georgia will roll with Stetson Bennett.
He started his sixth straight game for the Bulldogs on Saturday, engineering a 41-17 road win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The win clinched a perfect SEC regular season for the Bulldogs, something not done since 1982.
Smart quickly credited the success of Bennett’s legs. The Georgia coach added though that Bennett can’t be turned use on the ground game due to his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame.
“That’s a big part. His legs have played a big part in his success,” Smart said.
Not many quarterbacks could leave Georgia as a walk-on, only to come back on scholarship and spend time as a fourth-string after-thought. Circumstance led Bennett to become the starting quarterback in 2020, only for a combination of poor play and injury once again relegated him to the bench. Few thought we’d ever see him again after Daniels took over against Mississippi State.
The Daniels injury situation though propelled Bennett back into the starting lineup. And Bennett hasn’t done anything to give Daniels an opening. While Bennett hasn’t always been perfect — he was intercepted twice against Florida — he’s a key reason Georgia is 10-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. And his teammates, such as Nolan Smith, support him wholeheartedly.
“What does it say about his character that he stuck around and he kept working to get better,” Smart said. “That’s what your supposed to do in life overcome hurdles and obstacles and he’s done that.”
Georgia plays Charleston Southern next Saturday and Georgia Tech the week after that. Then the Bulldogs will enter into the SEC championship game.
Bennett though will ultimately be judged by how he plays in that SEC championship game. It will likely be against Alabama, a team Bennett threw three interceptions against last season. That game will be another shot at redemption for a player whose 2021 season has become defined by that theme.
Make no mistake about. Georgia knows who its quarterback is after the 10th game of the season. It’s Bennett.
“As far as forecasting him as a quarterback and winning, we’re worried about Charleston Southern right now,” Smart said.
Stetson Bennett recaps Georgia football win over Tennessee
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football instant observations after commanding win over Tennessee
- Georgia caps perfect SEC season with 41-17 win over Tennessee, elite defense leads way
- Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter sidelined with stomach flu
- 3 things to know before betting UGA as a 19.5-point favorite at Tennessee
- Georgia caps perfect SEC season with 41-17 win over Tennessee, elite defense leads way
- Key Georgia offensive players due for breakout games at Tennessee
- Nakobe Dean projected NFL Top 10 pick, Georgia offensive players’ draft stock slips
UGA News
- Georgia football quarterback situation becomes clear with Stetson Bennett in win over Tennessee
- Georgia football instant observations after commanding win over Tennessee
- Arian Smith injury the latest setback for ‘special’ Georgia wide receiver group
- Georgia football confident in Broderick Jones as Jamaree Salyer continues to make strides in recovery
- Kearis Jackson claps back at Georgia passing offense critics: ‘We are just as explosive as any other team out there’