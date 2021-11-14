Georgia football quarterback situation becomes clear with Stetson Bennett in win over Tennessee

He started his sixth straight game for the Bulldogs on Saturday, engineering a 41-17 road win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The win clinched a perfect SEC regular season for the Bulldogs, something not done since 1982.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There shouldn’t be any guessing after Saturday what Georgia will do at the quarterback situation. It’s abundantly clear Georgia will roll with Stetson Bennett.

Smart quickly credited the success of Bennett’s legs. The Georgia coach added though that Bennett can’t be turned use on the ground game due to his 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame.

“That’s a big part. His legs have played a big part in his success,” Smart said.

Not many quarterbacks could leave Georgia as a walk-on, only to come back on scholarship and spend time as a fourth-string after-thought. Circumstance led Bennett to become the starting quarterback in 2020, only for a combination of poor play and injury once again relegated him to the bench. Few thought we’d ever see him again after Daniels took over against Mississippi State.

The Daniels injury situation though propelled Bennett back into the starting lineup. And Bennett hasn’t done anything to give Daniels an opening. While Bennett hasn’t always been perfect — he was intercepted twice against Florida — he’s a key reason Georgia is 10-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. And his teammates, such as Nolan Smith, support him wholeheartedly.

“What does it say about his character that he stuck around and he kept working to get better,” Smart said. “That’s what your supposed to do in life overcome hurdles and obstacles and he’s done that.”

Georgia plays Charleston Southern next Saturday and Georgia Tech the week after that. Then the Bulldogs will enter into the SEC championship game.