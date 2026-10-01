It’s homecoming for Georgia and it will be a different sort of homecoming for Vanderbilt’s QB.

On DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insiders Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell take a deep dive into 5-star QB Jared Curtis’ return to Georgia on Saturday after flipping from Georgia to Vanderbilt late last year.

Our crew will discuss why Curtis’ decision wasn’t totally about money, what his reception will be on Saturday, and how Kirby Smart has moved on.Then we recap last week’s huge visitors weekend.

Which 5-stars were truly impressed with UGA’s performance and the one defensive lineman who was having the time of his life. We also breakdown the commitment of a 6-foot-4 JUCO CB.

Later, we look at the top UGA commitment highlights of the weekend, including a viral block by 4-star OL Kelsey Adams. Then we announce our Dawg of the Month.

Finally Jeff explains why some former UGA top targets have made their way back on the list including a key 4-star CB and a 5-star WR.

Before the Hedges drops every Wednesday at 7pm. Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate