ATHENS — The SEC has put out its first availability for Saturday’s game between Georgia and Vanderbilt.

For the Bulldogs, running back Nate Frazier is listed as questionable. Wide receiver Isiah Canion is listed as questionable . Outside linebacker Chase Linton is also questionable.

Tyriq Green, Marcus Harrison and Amaris Williams are all listed as out for Saturday’s game.

Not on the availability report is cornerback Ellis Robinson, who exited last Saturday’s game against Oklahoma in the third quarter.

Frazier and Canion both missed Georgia’s 41-13 win over Oklahoma this past weekend.

Frazier, who is dealing with a rib injury, leads Georgia with 202 rushing yards on the season. Running backs Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips combined for 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries against the Sooners.

“He’s a great teammate. He was happy for us, and that meant a lot for us,” Phillips said of Frazier.

Talyn Taylor was Georgia’s leading receiver against Oklahoma, as he caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Canion suffered a right leg injury during Georgia’s win over Arkansas.

Keep an eye on wide receiver London Humphreys this week. He began his career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Georgia ahead of the 2024 season.

“He is a great human being that loves this place, loves football, sets a tremendous example, never too high, never too low, and he’s fast,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a weapon, and I’m very proud of him. Continue to get more opportunities, continue to take advantage of down-the-field throws. There’s all kinds of things he could probably tell you he could improve on, but it’s not his attitude.”

When asked about injuries this week, Smart declined to elaborate and pointed to the SEC’s availability report.

“I’ll refer to the injury report,” Smart said. “That’s why we do those, right? Every other coach says that’s what we do them for. People in this room beg for injury reports. You got one. It comes out every Wednesday. What time? 8:10, so I’m sure y’all are sitting on the edge of your seat waiting to get it. You’re dying to get it so you can write another article about it.”

For Vanderbilt, quarterback Jared Curtis is listed as questionable.

The SEC will provide additional updates on the status of players on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff. Frazier was listed as a game-time decision last week, but he did not end up playing in the game. Canion had been questionable all week before being ruled out on Saturday.

Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network. After Vanderbilt, Georgia goes on the road to face Alabama.

Georgia football injury report