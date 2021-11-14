Georgia report card: Marks of champions in 41-17 win at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia football has made a historical statement, taking its place as the most accomplished Bulldogs’ team in the regular season since 1982. This Kirby Smart-coached team is also the most dominant, as the average margin in league games this season was 31.9 points.

Georgia went to Tennessee on Saturday night and, after spotting the Vols a 10-7 first-quarter lead, took over the game en route to the 41-17 victory at Neyland Stadium. RELATED: Kirby Smart talks leadership, QB decision after win over Vols Here’s a quick look back and opinion on how the positions graded out: Quarterback (B) Stetson Bennett was 17-of-29 passing for 213 yards with a passing TD and a rushing TD against an overmatched Tennessee defense. Bennett started slow, missing some early throws, but he seemed to warm up as the game progressed. Bennett was sacked twice, but he also had some key runs, including a 9-yard scramble for a TD. Running backs (B+) James Cook had a career day, rushing for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns and catching 3 passes for 43 yards and another touchdown. Kenny McIntosh was effective with his touches, too, rushing 7 times for 46 yards and a touchdown and catching a pass for 4 yards. Zamir White had 12 carries for 55 yards, but he appeared to miss a blocking assignment on a play Bennett was pressured. Receivers (A-) Jermaine Burton made a great catch and run on a ball thrown behind hm and Adonai Mitchell came through with a lunging first down grab. Mitchell led the receivers with 5 catches for 65 yards, and Kearis Jackson had two catches for 32 yards. Brock Bowers had 2 catches for 23 yards. Jermaine Burton, Darnell Washington and Ladd McConkey each had a catch. Offensive line (A-)

The running lanes were open all day, and Stetson Bennett said he brought on the only pressure he received while trying to pass and on his 2 QB sacks. Warren Ericson left the game on account of the fly after getting knocked back on a TFL. Justin Shafer appeared to get beat on one of the sacks, however, and Warren McClendon was called for a hold. Defensive line (A-) Georgia held UT to just 55 yards on 36 rushes, recording 9 TFLs, including one by Warren Brinson. Devonte Wyatt left the game with a possible sprained knee, but not before making 6 tackles. Jordan Davis wasn’t suited for the hurry-up but still made 2 tackle. Nolan Smith was solid outside of a missed sack. Linebackers (A) Nakobe Dean had a team-high 11 stops and came through big with third-down stops, a PBU on one occasion and a TFL for another. Channing Tindall had 8 tackles and 3 QB sacks, and Quay Walker was reliable with 6 tackles, all solos. Secondary (C+) Derion Kendrick’s second-quarter interception changed the momentum of the game, but he was also beaten twice deep on gains of more than 50 yards. Kirby Smart also noted Kelee Ringo had receivers get behind him. On one, Ringo had a P.I. in the end zone. Chris Smith moved to star after Latavious Brini appeared to have an early bust, and Dan Jackson came in and played well at safety. Lewis Cine made 8 stops, and outside of one missed tackle, looked great. Special Teams (A-) Jack Podlesny hit a 40-yard field goal with the game still close, while Jake Camarda averaged 50.8 yards on his 5 points. Kearis Jackson had an 18-yard kick return, and Zamir White returned a kick 17 yards. Jackson also had a 5-yard punt return. Georgia gave up a 24-yard punt return. Coaching (B+) Tennessee’s lead entering the second quarter was somewhat surprising considering how much work Kirby Smart said he’d put aside to get his team ready. The early bust in the secondary was also out of character. The offense warmed up as the game progressed, but that was expected with Tennessee having one of the weaker defenses in the league (11th). Overall (A-)

There’s no such thing as a bad road win in the SEC, and Neyland Stadium is known for being a tough place to play. That said, the Georgia fans traveled big time, likely making the environment a little less hostile for the players. Georgia’s perfect SEC season is of historical significance, and the Bulldogs did it in a decisive fashion after a shaky first quarter start.

