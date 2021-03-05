WATCH: These are the rising stars for Georgia football this spring

Spring practice for the Georgia Bulldogs is set to begin on March 16 and it will offer a number of opportunities for Georgia players to improve and show they’re ready for a bigger role.

The DawgNation team of Connor Riley, Brandon Adams, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith offered their thoughts on which Georgia Bulldogs seemed poised for a breakout, starting in the spring.

Riley picked wide receiver Arian Smith, who Georgia wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton spoke about this week.

“Just like any young receiver, it’s just about understanding the technique of how to play to position and continuing to grow from a football awareness and a knowledge of the playbook and how he fits in the grand scheme of things,” Hankton said. “He’s really embraced it this off-season.

“That’s really big with all of our guys, and we’re looking for Arian to grow as a receiver.”

Adams identified offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who drew strong reviews from offensive line coach Matt Luke as well this week.

“I just want to see him build off of what he started,” Luke said. “He got a lot of experience. He played a lot of football last year, and just really build off of that. Getting bigger and stronger in the offseason, and then improving this spring, this summer and then fall camp.”

Sentell went off the board and selected redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran. The offensive lineman will look to push for a starting spot at center, as he competes with Warren Ericson.

Lastly, Griffith nominated outside linebacker Adam Anderson. He is Georgia’s returning sack-leader, as he racked up 6.5 sacks last season for the Bulldogs and looks to build off that strong season.

Cover 4: The rising stars for Georgia football in 2021

Among other topics discussed include:

What is the biggest takeaway from Kirby Smart’s press conference?

How big of a need is the cornerback position and how does Georgia go about filling it?

How aggressive should Georgia be in going after Derion Kendrick?

How important is this spring for quarterback JT Daniels

Who is the best athlete on Georgia’s team?

Does playing multiple sports in high school help develop athletes?

When will Dell McGee become a head coach?

