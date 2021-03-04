Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,389 (March 3, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what an anonymous NFL scout recently said about UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Georgia football podcast: NFL draft scout expects huge season from Jordan Davis

Beginning of the show: Winning a national championship in college football is obviously hard, and it undoubtedly requires a host of great players. It remains to be seen how Georgia will fare in its pursuit of a championship this season, but there’s some evidence to suggest the need for high-end talent is being satisfied at least at one position.

I’ll explain on today’s show why there are growing expectations for UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and why Davis living up to that hype could contribute to the Bulldogs’ championship pursuit.

10-minute mark: I address what UGA could get this season from wide receiver Demetris Robertson, one of the Bulldogs’ so-called “super seniors.”

15-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show. Some of the topics covered include…

Thoughts on Robertson

Expectations for George Pickens as he prepares for his junior season

The competition that exists during spring practice between offenses and defenses

The legacy of former UGA linebacker Thomas Davis — who is officially retiring after signing a one-day contract with the Carolina Panthers, the organization he played with for the majority of his career

And a brief update on what could be next for former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert

30-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of two of the league’s quarterback competitions.

35-minute mark: I share some interesting feedback from UGA fans related to a topic addressed on Wednesday’s show.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Roll Call, award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.