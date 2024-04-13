ATHENS — The Georgia football team will be split in two on Saturday, with the first-team offense and second-team defense wearing red jerseys and the first-team defense and second-team offense will be donning black jerseys.

Quarterback Carson Beck will lead the black team, as he matches up against a first-team defense that will be without several key contributors on Saturday. Safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will all miss Saturday’s game with an injury.

Still Mykel Williams, CJ Allen and Daylen Eveerette will look to lead the Georgia defense to a win.

Below are the full rosters for Saturday. It should be noted that several players listed won’t play, such as Starks, Mondon and running back Branson Robinson.

G-Day starts at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network+.

Red team for Georgia spring game

*First-team offense, second-team offense

Bold and italized indicates both teams

Troy Bowles linebacker-0

Roderick Robinson running back-0

Ellis Robinson cornerback-1

Running back Trevor Etienne-1

Andrew Paul running back - 3

Oscar Delp tight end - 4

KJ Bolden defensive back -4

Anthony Evans wide receiver - 5

Dominic Lovett wide receiver - 6

Daniel Harris cornerback - 7

Lawson Luckie tight end - 7

Colbie Young wide receiver - 8

Justyn Rhett defensive back - 9

Rara Thomas wide receiver - 9

Damon Wilson outside linebacker - 10

Arian Smith wide receiver - 11

Julian Humphrey defensive back -12

David Daniel-Sisavanh defensive back - 14

Carson Beck quarterback - 15

Demello Jones defensive back -15

Chris Cole inside linebacker - 18

Justin Williams inside linebacker -19

Jake Pope defensive back - 22

Branson Robinson running back - 22

Ondre Evans defensive back - 23

Sam M’Pemba outside linebacker - 26

Chris Peal cornerback - 27

Kris Jones inside linebacker - 28

Gabe Harris outside linebacker - 29

Kyron Jones cornerback - 31

Cash Jones running back - 32

Quintavius Johnson outside linebacker - 33

Will Snellings long snapper - 51

Dylan Fairchild offensive guard - 53

Jamaal Jarrett defensive line - 55

Jared Wilson center - 55

Micah Morris offensive guard - 56

Tate Ratledge offensive guard - 69

Earnest Greene offensive tackle - 71

Xavier Truss offensive tackle - 73

Dillon Bell wide receiver - 86

Peyton Woodring kicker - 91

Jordan Thomas defensive line - 92

Xzavier McLeod defensive line - 94

Nnamdi Ogboko defensive line - 95

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye defensive - 99

Black team for Georgia spring game

*First-team defense, second-team offense

2 - Smael Mondon

2 - Nitro Tuggle

3 - CJ Allen

3 - Andrew Paul

5 - Anthony Evans

5 - Raylen Wilson

6 - Daylen Everette

7 - Daniel Harris

8 - Joenel Aguero

10 - Tyler Williams

10 - Damon Wilson

11 - Jalon Walker

12 - Julian Humphrey

12 - Ryan Puglisi

13 - Michael Jackson III

13 - Mykel Williams

14 - Gunner Stockton

16 - London Humphreys

17 - Dan Jackson

18 - Sacovie White

20 - JaCorey Thomas

23 - Jaden Reddell

24 - Malaki Starks

29 - Gabe Harris

32 - Chaz Chambliss

33 - Chauncey Bowens

44 - Jordan Hall

51 - Malachi Toliver

52 - Christen Miller

52 - Michael Uini

54 - Kelton Smith

57 - Monroe Freeling

58 - Marques Easley

59 - Bo Hughley

70 - Daniel Calhoun

72 - Jamal Meriweather

74 - Drew Bobo

78 - Nazir Stackhouse

79 - Nyier Daniels

82 - Colton Heinrich

83 - Cole Speer

92 - Brett Thorson

93 - Tyrion Ingram Dawkins

97 Warren Brinson

Staff: Todd Hartley, Josh Crawford, Glenn Schumann, Tray Scott, Donte Williams

Georgia football injury report