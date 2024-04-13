ATHENS — The Georgia football team will be split in two on Saturday, with the first-team offense and second-team defense wearing red jerseys and the first-team defense and second-team offense will be donning black jerseys.
Quarterback Carson Beck will lead the black team, as he matches up against a first-team defense that will be without several key contributors on Saturday. Safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will all miss Saturday’s game with an injury.
Still Mykel Williams, CJ Allen and Daylen Eveerette will look to lead the Georgia defense to a win.
Below are the full rosters for Saturday. It should be noted that several players listed won’t play, such as Starks, Mondon and running back Branson Robinson.
G-Day starts at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network+.
Red team for Georgia spring game
*First-team offense, second-team offense
Bold and italized indicates both teams
- Troy Bowles linebacker-0
- Roderick Robinson running back-0
- Ellis Robinson cornerback-1
- Running back Trevor Etienne-1
- Andrew Paul running back - 3
- Oscar Delp tight end - 4
- KJ Bolden defensive back -4
- Anthony Evans wide receiver - 5
- Dominic Lovett wide receiver - 6
- Daniel Harris cornerback - 7
- Lawson Luckie tight end - 7
- Colbie Young wide receiver - 8
- Justyn Rhett defensive back - 9
- Rara Thomas wide receiver - 9
- Damon Wilson outside linebacker - 10
- Arian Smith wide receiver - 11
- Julian Humphrey defensive back -12
- David Daniel-Sisavanh defensive back - 14
- Carson Beck quarterback - 15
- Demello Jones defensive back -15
- Chris Cole inside linebacker - 18
- Justin Williams inside linebacker -19
- Jake Pope defensive back - 22
- Branson Robinson running back - 22
- Ondre Evans defensive back - 23
- Sam M’Pemba outside linebacker - 26
- Chris Peal cornerback - 27
- Kris Jones inside linebacker - 28
- Gabe Harris outside linebacker - 29
- Kyron Jones cornerback - 31
- Cash Jones running back - 32
- Quintavius Johnson outside linebacker - 33
- Will Snellings long snapper - 51
- Dylan Fairchild offensive guard - 53
- Jamaal Jarrett defensive line - 55
- Jared Wilson center - 55
- Micah Morris offensive guard - 56
- Tate Ratledge offensive guard - 69
- Earnest Greene offensive tackle - 71
- Xavier Truss offensive tackle - 73
- Dillon Bell wide receiver - 86
- Peyton Woodring kicker - 91
- Jordan Thomas defensive line - 92
- Xzavier McLeod defensive line - 94
- Nnamdi Ogboko defensive line - 95
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye defensive - 99
Black team for Georgia spring game
*First-team defense, second-team offense
2 - Smael Mondon
2 - Nitro Tuggle
3 - CJ Allen
3 - Andrew Paul
5 - Anthony Evans
5 - Raylen Wilson
6 - Daylen Everette
7 - Daniel Harris
8 - Joenel Aguero
10 - Tyler Williams
10 - Damon Wilson
11 - Jalon Walker
12 - Julian Humphrey
12 - Ryan Puglisi
13 - Michael Jackson III
13 - Mykel Williams
14 - Gunner Stockton
16 - London Humphreys
17 - Dan Jackson
18 - Sacovie White
20 - JaCorey Thomas
23 - Jaden Reddell
24 - Malaki Starks
29 - Gabe Harris
32 - Chaz Chambliss
33 - Chauncey Bowens
44 - Jordan Hall
51 - Malachi Toliver
52 - Christen Miller
52 - Michael Uini
54 - Kelton Smith
57 - Monroe Freeling
58 - Marques Easley
59 - Bo Hughley
70 - Daniel Calhoun
72 - Jamal Meriweather
74 - Drew Bobo
78 - Nazir Stackhouse
79 - Nyier Daniels
82 - Colton Heinrich
83 - Cole Speer
92 - Brett Thorson
93 - Tyrion Ingram Dawkins
97 Warren Brinson
Staff: Todd Hartley, Josh Crawford, Glenn Schumann, Tray Scott, Donte Williams
Georgia football injury report
- Branson Robinson -- knee, out
- Bo Hughley -- shoulder, out
- Tyrion Ingram Dawkins -- foot, out
- Smael Mondon -- foot, out
- Malaki Starks -- shoulder, out
- Rara Thomas -- foot, limited
- DeMello Jones -- hamstring, limited
- Christen Miller -- meniscus, limited
- Kris Jones -- toe, limited