ATHENS — The Georgia football team will be split in two on Saturday, with the first-team offense and second-team defense wearing red jerseys and the first-team defense and second-team offense will be donning black jerseys.

Quarterback Carson Beck will lead the black team, as he matches up against a first-team defense that will be without several key contributors on Saturday. Safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Smael Mondon and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins will all miss Saturday’s game with an injury.

Still Mykel Williams, CJ Allen and Daylen Eveerette will look to lead the Georgia defense to a win.

Below are the full rosters for Saturday. It should be noted that several players listed won’t play, such as Starks, Mondon and running back Branson Robinson.

G-Day starts at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the game airing on SEC Network+.

Red team for Georgia spring game

*First-team offense, second-team offense

Bold and italized indicates both teams

  • Troy Bowles linebacker-0
  • Roderick Robinson running back-0
  • Ellis Robinson cornerback-1
  • Running back Trevor Etienne-1
  • Andrew Paul running back - 3
  • Oscar Delp tight end - 4
  • KJ Bolden defensive back -4
  • Anthony Evans wide receiver - 5
  • Dominic Lovett wide receiver - 6
  • Daniel Harris cornerback - 7
  • Lawson Luckie tight end - 7
  • Colbie Young wide receiver - 8
  • Justyn Rhett defensive back - 9
  • Rara Thomas wide receiver - 9
  • Damon Wilson outside linebacker - 10
  • Arian Smith wide receiver - 11
  • Julian Humphrey defensive back -12
  • David Daniel-Sisavanh defensive back - 14
  • Carson Beck quarterback - 15
  • Demello Jones defensive back -15
  • Chris Cole inside linebacker - 18
  • Justin Williams inside linebacker -19
  • Jake Pope defensive back - 22
  • Branson Robinson running back - 22
  • Ondre Evans defensive back - 23
  • Sam M’Pemba outside linebacker - 26
  • Chris Peal cornerback - 27
  • Kris Jones inside linebacker - 28
  • Gabe Harris outside linebacker - 29
  • Kyron Jones cornerback - 31
  • Cash Jones running back - 32
  • Quintavius Johnson outside linebacker - 33
  • Will Snellings long snapper - 51
  • Dylan Fairchild offensive guard - 53
  • Jamaal Jarrett defensive line - 55
  • Jared Wilson center - 55
  • Micah Morris offensive guard - 56
  • Tate Ratledge offensive guard - 69
  • Earnest Greene offensive tackle - 71
  • Xavier Truss offensive tackle - 73
  • Dillon Bell wide receiver - 86
  • Peyton Woodring kicker - 91
  • Jordan Thomas defensive line - 92
  • Xzavier McLeod defensive line - 94
  • Nnamdi Ogboko defensive line - 95
  • Joseph Jonah-Ajonye defensive - 99

Black team for Georgia spring game

*First-team defense, second-team offense

2 - Smael Mondon

2 - Nitro Tuggle

3 - CJ Allen

3 - Andrew Paul

5 - Anthony Evans

5 - Raylen Wilson

6 - Daylen Everette

7 - Daniel Harris

8 - Joenel Aguero

10 - Tyler Williams

10 - Damon Wilson

11 - Jalon Walker

12 - Julian Humphrey

12 - Ryan Puglisi

13 - Michael Jackson III

13 - Mykel Williams

14 - Gunner Stockton

16 - London Humphreys

17 - Dan Jackson

18 - Sacovie White

20 - JaCorey Thomas

23 - Jaden Reddell

24 - Malaki Starks

29 - Gabe Harris

32 - Chaz Chambliss

33 - Chauncey Bowens

44 - Jordan Hall

51 - Malachi Toliver

52 - Christen Miller

52 - Michael Uini

54 - Kelton Smith

57 - Monroe Freeling

58 - Marques Easley

59 - Bo Hughley

70 - Daniel Calhoun

72 - Jamal Meriweather

74 - Drew Bobo

78 - Nazir Stackhouse

79 - Nyier Daniels

82 - Colton Heinrich

83 - Cole Speer

92 - Brett Thorson

93 - Tyrion Ingram Dawkins

97 Warren Brinson

Staff: Todd Hartley, Josh Crawford, Glenn Schumann, Tray Scott, Donte Williams

Georgia football injury report

  • Branson Robinson -- knee, out
  • Bo Hughley -- shoulder, out
  • Tyrion Ingram Dawkins -- foot, out
  • Smael Mondon -- foot, out
  • Malaki Starks -- shoulder, out
  • Rara Thomas -- foot, limited
  • DeMello Jones -- hamstring, limited
  • Christen Miller -- meniscus, limited
  • Kris Jones -- toe, limited