ATHENS — As is always the case, Georgia will be without several players during spring practice following some routine offseason procedures.

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smart listed that the following players would not be available this spring: running back Branson Robinson, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, Defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, tight end Pearce Spurlin and inside linebacker Smael Mondon.

Defensive tackle Christen Miller, wide receiver Rara Thomas, safety Malaki Starks, inside linebacker Kris Jones and defensive back DeMello Jones will limited this spring.

Robinson is still recovering from a ruptured patella tendon he suffered last August. The hope is that he will be fully ready for fall camp. With Robinson out, expect Trevor Etienne, Roderick Robinson, Andrew Paul and Chauncey Bowens to see an uptick in snaps. The Bulldogs have to replace their two leading rushers from last season in Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton.

Hughley redshirted as a freshman after signing with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2023. He had left shoulder injury. Georgia brings back starting left tackle Earnest Greene. Xavier Truss, who has starting experience at right tackle, is back as well. Monroe Freeling will look to push for playing time, as will fellow 2023 offensive tackle signee Jamal Meriweather. Georgia will have five of its 2024 offensive line signees with the team this spring.

Spurlin will be medically retiring from football. He caught 3 passes for 60 yards as a freshman. Georgia will have Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich. Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek will arrive this summer.

Starks was an All-American for Georgia last season, starting every game for Georgia. The Bulldogs do have a number of voids to fill in their secondary, with Kamari Lassiter, Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard all moving on to the NFL. Dan Jackson, David Daniel-Sisavanh, JaCorey Thomas, Jake Pope, Joenel Aguero, Justyn Rhett and KJ Bolden will all compete for playing time this spring.

Spring practice begins for Georgia on Tuesday and will conclude with G-Day on April 13. The spring scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network+/ESPN+.

Georgia football injury report