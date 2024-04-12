ATHENS — Georgia football will hold its annual spring game on Saturday, April 13. Below you can find information on how to watch 2024 G-Day, as well as the game time, TV Network and other information on the event.

This will be the 15th and final practice of the spring for the Bulldogs this spring. This will be our first chance to see some of the talented newcomers, with Georgia having 28 new scholarship players on the roster.

Georgia spring game: How to watch 2024 G-Day online

This game will be streamed over traditional cable. You can still watch the game if you have a cable subscription to ESPN. Visit the WatchESPN tab on ESPN’s homepage and find the game on either ESPN+ or SECNetwork+. Click here to watch the game.

Below is a video walking through how to watch the game.

Georgia spring game game time for 2024 G-Day

The Georgia spring game starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Georgia spring game TV Network for 2024 G-Day

The Georgia spring game will be broadcast on SECNetwork+/ESPN+. Jay Alter, Aaron Murray, and Taylor Davis will call the game.

Georgia spring game radio options for 2024 G-Day

Atlanta (750 AM/95.5 FM), Athens (960 AM/106.1 FM), Augusta (580 AM/95.1 FM), Brunswick (1440 AM, 107.7 FM), Columbus (1270 AM/102.5 FM), Macon (106.3 FM), Savannah (1400 AM/104.3 FM)

Georgia spring game rosters for 2024 G-Day

*These have not been released by UGA yet. This section will be updated as soon as the rosters are available. The game will pit the first-team offense and second-team defense( in black jerseys) against the first-team defense and second-team offense(in red jerseys).

What Kirby Smart has said about the Georgia spring game

On the chemistry of Carson Beck and WRs group...

“It’s a work in progress. It’s not where it needs to be. I would say that he’s really comfortable with the guys he’s thrown to the most, and we’re trying to force the issue with the guys he hasn’t. Some of their reps come with the ones, some of their reps come with the twos. Right now, it’s not just getting them comfortable with Carson, it’s getting them comfortable with the offense. I put them where Rara and Dom were last year, and Rara and Dom this time last year were probably ahead of where those three guys are in terms of growth and implementation into the offense. They’ve got to continue to grow and get better. As they do that, they’ll get more opportunities with Carson.”

On the defensive line’s play in the scrimmage and how they’ve performed this spring...

“I thought they did a really good job of having, like, energy and enthusiasm. We affected the quarterback. We had some disruptive sacks. We did not probably play the run probably as well as I’d like to, as high as my expectation is in terms of making goals of 3.3 or less [yards] per carry. We’ve had much more dominant scrimmages from a defensive line than we had Saturday. We had some guys nicked up and banged up, but I was pleased with the tenacity and the way both groups of lines of scrimmages approached it.”

On if he has seen a player “click” in the spring and that carry over into the fall …

“I thought Carson (Beck) had a really good spring last year because he took more of the No. 1 reps than he ever had, and he had a really good fall. I fully expected that to happen with him. Dillon Bell last year had a really good spring, and I thought he had a good season. A couple of the good linebackers had great springs and then jumped forward. There are a lot of guys out there having good springs right now, but only time will tell whether that turns into a great fall.”