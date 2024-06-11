Georgia’s running back room is going to look different in 2024. Not only are Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton off to the NFL but former running backs coach Dell McGee is now the head coach at Georgia State.

Yet there’s still plenty of optimism when it comes to the position. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked Georgia’s running back room as the No. 2 in all of college football.

Only Ohio State ranks above the Bulldogs in Fornelli’s rankings. The addition of Trevor Etienne is a big reason for the optimism.

But he’s not the only one.

“The younger brother of former Clemson RB and current Jacksonville Jaguar Travis Etienne left the Dawgs’ arch-rival Florida, where he rushed for 753 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 21 balls for 172 yards,” Fornellis wrote. “Behind Etienne will be Branson Robinson, who was the No. 2 back in the 2022 class but missed last season with a ruptured patellar tendon. Then there’s Roderick Robinson, who was a top-10 back in the 2023 class and will take on a bigger role this season.”

Etienne is the most veteran member of the running back room and Georgia will be counting on that experience. Branson Robinson is still hoping to be ready to go for the start of fall camp as he recovers from his injury. Roderick Robinson impressed in spring practice, making the most of what should be a larger role for the sophomore.

The Bulldogs also brought in three running backs via the 2024 signing class, with Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr. and Chauncey Bowens all on campus. Bowens was the only one of the three to go through spring drills. Frazier’s versatility and pass-catching abilities could help him see the field early for Georgia.

Helping Georgia’s new-look running back room will be that the Bulldogs have one of the top offensive lines in the sport. Georgia brings back four starters from the Orange Bowl win over Florida State. The lone starter is center Jared Wilson, who has been primed as Georgia’s replacement for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Georgia ranked 21st in the country in rushing yards per game last season, averaging 191 yards per game. The Bulldogs were tied with Michigan for the most rushing touchdowns in college football with 40.

Georgia brings back quarterback Carson Beck along with a host of receivers as well in 2024. The passing offense is expected to be one of the best in the country.

Which should make life even easier for the Georgia running backs.