Expectations are high for Carson Beck entering the 2024 college football season. Beck is expected to be the No. 1 quarterback in the sport, as he returns for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Beck threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns. His play has very much put him on the radar of NFL teams, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid listing Beck as his top quarterback for the 2025 NFL Draft.

But there’s a long way to go before Beck potentially hears his name called. And there’s one area where Reid thinks Beck can do more for the Bulldogs and his game.

“Beck isn’t the kind of QB who will consistently make plays outside the framework of the offense,” Reid wrote. “He has enough mobility to get himself out of harm’s way in the pocket, but creating extra opportunities will always be a challenge.”

Beck prefers to win with his arm, but he has shown an ability to make plays with his legs when called upon. He ran for 4 touchdowns and 117 yards a season ago, while also using his mobility to escape possible sacks. Georgia ranked first in the SEC in sacks allowed with 13.0.

While NFL teams may want to see more playmaking ability from Beck, head coach Kirby Smart has a different challenge for Beck as he enters the 2024 season.

“His leadership of the wideouts and the offense,” Smart said. “He was in complete command of it (last year), but there were times I think he knows that he could say, ‘you know what, I can step up and be a bigger voice and a bigger leader.’ We had a lot of veteran players on that offense that had played a lot more than him. Now we don’t. He is the veteran that has played the most and has the most command. He’ll do a good job doing that.”

Georgia made an effort to surround Beck with plenty of talent, as it brought in running back Trevor Etienne, tight end Benjamin Yurosek and three wide receivers out of the transfer portal this offseason. The Bulldogs also four starters on the offensive line and weapons Dillon Bell, Dominic Lovett and Oscar Delp.

If Beck puts up big numbers once again, both in the air and occasionally with his legs, he should only further cement his status as one of the top quarterbacks when it to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Far more germane to Beck is how he plays, and potentially excels, during the 2024 season for the Georgia Bulldogs.

“I mean, obviously I have expectations for myself, but I’ll never listen to the expectations of other people put on me,” Beck said following Georgia’s spring game. “Obviously I have very high expectations for myself, but there’s no weight on my shoulders. I know what I’m capable of, and I know that I have a team around me. It’s not all about me. It’s about the team at the end of the day and getting wins, so whatever I have to do to do that, I’m here for it.”