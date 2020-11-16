Game time, TV Network announced for Week 13 Georgia-South Carolina game

The Georgia-South Carolina game got a whole lot more interesting on Sunday as the Gamecocks announced they were parting ways with Will Muschamp and that former Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo would be the school’s offensive coordinator.

On Monday, the SEC announced a game time and television network for the Week 13 game between the two schools. The SEC Network will broadcast the game and it will start at 7:30 p.m..

This game will be a revenge game of sorts for the Bulldogs, as South Carolina beat Georgia 20-17 in Athens last season in an upset win for the Gamecocks. Georgia won 41-17 the last time these two teams played in Columbia, S.C., in 2018.

South Carolina has been struggling as of late, as the Gamecocks have given up 159 points in the past three games, all losses. South Carolina is set to play Missouri this coming weekend.

Georgia is hoping to play Mississippi State after its game against Missouri had been postponed. Mississippi State also had to move its game last week due to its own issues with COVID-19.

Georgia and Mississippi State are set to play at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network. Georgia is 4-2 on the season and lost to Florida in its last game. There is the possibility of Georgia making a quarterback change, as Stetson Bennett has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: SEC Network

Date: Nov. 28

Location: Columbia, S.C.,

