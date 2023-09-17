Final Grades from Georgia football win over South Carolina

South Carolina
14
Final
24
Georgia
  • Northern Colorado Bears
    21
    Final
    Washington State Cougars
    64
    Georgia State Panthers
    41
    Final
    Charlotte 49ers
    25
    Villanova Wildcats
    14
    Final
    UCF Knights
    48
  • Virginia Cavaliers
    14
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    42
    Army Black Knights
    37
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    29
    Utah State Aggies
    21
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    39
    Penn State Nittany Lions
    30
    Final
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    13
  • Kansas State Wildcats
    27
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    30
    North Dakota Fighting Hawks
    18
    Final
    Boise State Broncos
    42
    Liberty Flames
    55
    Final
    Buffalo Bulls
    27
    Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    27
    Final
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    24
  • LSU Tigers
    41
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    14
    Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
    10
    Final
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    38
    Iowa State Cyclones
    7
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    10
    Louisville Cardinals
    21
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    14
  • LIU Sharks
    7
    Final
    Baylor Bears
    30
    Florida State Seminoles
    31
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    29
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    14
    Final
    Wisconsin Badgers
    35
    VMI Keydets
    7
    Final
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    45
  • Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    Final
    Ball State Cardinals
    45
    Weber State Wildcats
    7
    Final
    Utah Utes
    31
    UMass Minutemen
    17
    Final
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    19
    Norfolk State Spartans
    9
    Final
    Temple Owls
    41
  • Central Michigan Chippewas
    17
    Final
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    41
    Western Michigan Broncos
    10
    Final
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    41
    Virginia Tech Hokies
    16
    Final
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    35
    San Diego State Aztecs
    9
    Final
    Oregon State Beavers
    26
  • Northwestern Wildcats
    14
    Final
    Duke Blue Devils
    38
    Oklahoma Sooners
    66
    Final
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    17
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    17
    Final
    South Florida Bulls
    3
    East Carolina Pirates
    28
    Final
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    43
  • Minnesota Golden Gophers
    13
    Final
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    31
    Florida International Panthers
    24
    Final
    UConn Huskies
    17
    Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    10
    Final
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    63
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    47
  • Tulane Green Wave
    21
    Final
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    3
    Idaho Vandals
    17
    Final
    California Golden Bears
    31
    Washington Huskies
    41
    Final
    Michigan State Spartans
    7
    North Carolina Central Eagles
    7
    Final
    UCLA Bruins
    59
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
AP Poll Top 25 rankings have Georgia football at No. 1 entering Week 4
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows his time has to get better after another slow offensive start. Georgia had just 3 points at halftime and trailed South Carolina 14-3.
Connor Riley
Georgia football stays at No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings heading …
ATHENS — Through the first three games, Georgia has not been the best version of itself. Yet it still sits as the No. 1 team in the country in the Week 4 Coaches Poll Top 25 …
Connor Riley
Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia red zone issues
ATHENS — Georgia fans made their voices heard. As the Georgia offense made its way off the field, boos rained down from the fans.
Connor Riley
Georgia football offensive line steps up after Amarius Mims injury: ‘We …
ATHENS — It seemed as if Georgia’s offensive line was about to go from bad to worse on Saturday.
Connor Riley
Final Grades from Georgia football win over South Carolina

Connor Riley
Social media sounds off on Mike Bobo, Georgia red zone issues

Connor Riley
Georgia football stays at No. 1 in Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings …

Connor Riley
AP Poll Top 25 rankings have Georgia football at No. 1 entering Week 4

Connor Riley
Why blaming Mike Bobo for Georgia offense is an easy but …

Mike Griffith
