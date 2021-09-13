Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury report and practice news
The Georgia Bulldogs will host the South Carolina Gamecocks this week. Below you can follow along for live updates, practice news as well as the latest on the injury report.
Georgia enters the game with a 2-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the country. This will be the first SEC game of the year for the Bulldogs after they beat Clemson and UAB to start the season.
Georgia football-South Carolina live update, practice news
12 p.m., Sept. 13 UPDATE: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is set to address reporters, along with running back Kenny McIntosh, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and defensive back Kelee Ringo. DawgNation will update this thread as Smart and the players speak.
The Georgia Bulldogs begin SEC play this week taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Both teams enter having won their first two games. South Carolina picked up wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina, while the Bulldogs beat No. 6 Clemson and torched UAB this past weekend.
The two teams also enter with some questions at the quarterback position. JT Daniels has been dealing with an oblique injury that kept him out of the UAB win. Georgia went with Stetson Bennett as the starter and the senior threw for 5 touchdowns.
South Carolina meanwhile has had to start Zeb Noland in place of Luke Doty as the latter deals with a foot injury. Doty though could see the field this coming Saturday against the Bulldogs according to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.
Beamer is in his first year at South Carolina and will be making a return trip to Athens as he was a member of Kirby Smart’s staff during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
The game will also see Will Muschamp face his old team. Muschamp had been the head coach at South Carolina for five seasons before being fired last November. Georgia hired Muschamp as analyst before then promoting him to special teams coordinator after Scott Cochran stepped away from the team.
The last time South Carolina visited Athens, the Gamecocks came away with a shocking 20-17 win over the Bulldogs. The veterans on this Georgia team will not have forgotten that game and surely won’t overlook South Carolina, even with the Bulldogs being favored by more than four touchdowns.
Georgia football-South Carolina injury report
JT Daniels (oblique, questionable), Arian Smith (lower right leg, questionable), Devonte Wyatt (undisclosed), Kearis Jackson (knee, probable), Dominick Blaylock (knee, questionable), Darnell Washington (foot, doubtful), Tykee Smith (foot, doubtful), George Pickens (knee, out) Arik Gilbert (personal, out)
Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV Channel
The Georgia-South Carolina game will air on ESPN, starting at 7 p.m.
