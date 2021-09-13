Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury report and practice news

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the South Carolina Gamecocks this week. Below you can follow along for live updates, practice news as well as the latest on the injury report. Georgia enters the game with a 2-0 record and the No. 2 ranking in the country. This will be the first SEC game of the year for the Bulldogs after they beat Clemson and UAB to start the season. Georgia football-South Carolina live update, practice news

12 p.m., Sept. 13 UPDATE: Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is set to address reporters, along with running back Kenny McIntosh, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and defensive back Kelee Ringo. DawgNation will update this thread as Smart and the players speak. The Georgia Bulldogs begin SEC play this week taking on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Both teams enter having won their first two games. South Carolina picked up wins over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina, while the Bulldogs beat No. 6 Clemson and torched UAB this past weekend. The two teams also enter with some questions at the quarterback position. JT Daniels has been dealing with an oblique injury that kept him out of the UAB win. Georgia went with Stetson Bennett as the starter and the senior threw for 5 touchdowns. South Carolina meanwhile has had to start Zeb Noland in place of Luke Doty as the latter deals with a foot injury. Doty though could see the field this coming Saturday against the Bulldogs according to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

UGA News