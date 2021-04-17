Georgia held its spring scrimmage on Saturday, with the Red Team, made up of the first-team offense and second-team defense, coming away with a 28-23 win over the Black team, which was made up of the second-team offense and first-team defense.

Below are some of the major takeaways from what was also Georgia’s final spring practice of 2021.

Freshman Adonai Mitchell features prominently

Georgia was very banged up at wide receiver entering the day. George Pickens, Jermaine Burton and Arain Smith all picked up injuries during spring practice. Justin Robinson, who had a strong spring, was held out of the scrimmage for precautionary reasons.

That meant that freshman Adonai Mitchell was going to have a greater opportunity. He earned a start on the first-team offense and Georgia made it a point to get the young wide receiver from Texas as many reps as they could.

Mitchell had some up and down moments in the scrimmage, as he was unable to haul in a great back-shoulder throw from JT Daniels on the opening drive, but he finished the day with seven catches on 105 receiving yards for Georgia. He ended the first half hauling in a 24-yard pass from Daniels on the final play of the first half.

JT Daniels slinging it ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kyTeTD3G5J — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 17, 2021

Mitchell had a game-high 13 targets, as Daniels and the Bulldogs made a clear effort to funnel him the football.

While Mitchell was the most prominently featured freshman, he wasn’t the only one to make some plays. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers finished with three catches for 37 yards. Brock Vandagriff, a 5-star 2021 signee, completed 6 of his 9 pass attempts for 47 yards but did have the game’s first turnover as he fumbled a snap.

JT Daniels, Zamir White impresses on first-team offense

Having Kendall Milton as your third-team running back is an absolute luxury for Georgia. But junior Zamir White showed why Milton isn’t quite yet the workhorse back for the Bulldogs.

White finished with six carries on 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also showed off his improved pass-catching abilities, as he came down with six receptions for 50 yards.

Daniels looked incredibly sharp for Georgia, completing 28 of his 41 attempts for 324 yards and three touchdowns. The junior quarterback made a number of impressive throws, showing why he has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

His final throw of the game was a 59-yard touchdown pass to senior Demetris Robertson.

The starting offensive line was Xavier Truss at left tackle, Justin Shaffer at left guard, Warren Ericson at center, Tate Ratledge at right guard and Warren McClendon at right tackle. Jamaree Salyer did rotate with Shaffer at left guard, as Georgia tries to get Ratledge more reps.

Kearis Jackson looked every bit like a starting receiver, as he finished with four catches for 50-yards, including a nine-yard touchdown from Daniels.

2020 offensive signees make plays

Neither Kendall Milton or Darnell Washington were on the first-team offense on Saturday as they were working with the Black team/second-team offense. But come the fall, it might not be that way for long.

On the Black team’s opening drive of the game, both Washington and Milton showed why they highly-touted recruits in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Washington used his 6-foot-7 frame to turn a Carson Beck pass into a 51-yard gain. Poor Dan Jackson attempted to bring down Washington and it did not go well.

The sophomore from Las Vegas finished with four catches on 84 yards, as he added a 13-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

TD Drive led by Beck and Darnell pic.twitter.com/NZ00RWisMS — DawgStats (@Dawg_Stats) April 17, 2021

Took a minute to make, but here's opposing defenses reacting to seeing Darnell Washington in the open field. pic.twitter.com/BynryiBBFw — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) April 17, 2021

On the very next play, Milton found the endzone on an 8-yard carry for the first score of the day. He finished the game with eight carries for 34 yards, while also adding in five receptions for 31 yards.

Georgia was without its full cache of 2020 weapons, as Burton, Rosemy-Jacksaint and Smith were all in white non-contact jerseys. Smith did play while Rosemy-Jacksaint was able to dress out on Saturday.

Beck also led the second-team offense, as he threw for 236 yards on 22-of-31 passing and two touchdowns. Beck did throw an interception to start the second half as he was picked by Dan Jackson.

Defense, special teams and other notes

Jalen Kimber and Ameer Speed got the start at cornerback for Georgia, while Quay Walker and Channing Tindall were the starters at inside linebacker.

Among the top defensive players, Devonte Wyatt Nolan Smith provided consistent pressure on Saturday. It was a strong day from the first-string Georgia pass rush, as the Bulldogs sacked the first-team offense four times.

Jackson and safety Lewis Cine came down with interceptions in the game. Jackson intercepted Beck while Cine picked off a deep ball from Stetson Bennett.

Georgia did have punter Jake Camarda working as a field goal kicker but it was not his sharpest day as he missed all three of his attempts. Georgia’s 2020 placekicker Jack Podlesney did connect on a 35-yard field goal attempt for the Bulldogs. Camarda did boom a 70-yard punt, showing why he’s one of the top punters in the country.

