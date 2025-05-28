Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2461 (May 28, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into Kirby Smart’s appearance on the Paul Finebaum show where he checked the host for calling out his quarterback. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith also stops by to share what his conversation with Kirby Smart about the transfer portal during SEC Spring Meetings.

Kirby Smart calls out Paul Finebaum again for Gunner Stockton criticism

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how Kirby Smart displayed confidence on Tuesday while chiding Paul Finebaum during an interview for some recent comments from Finebaum about Gunner Stockton.

15-minute mark: I share audio from Smart addressing what he believes is the biggest current issue facing college football.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show live from SEC spring meetings.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Steve Sarkisian pushing back against what he called “irresponsible” reporting about Texas’ NIL spending.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.