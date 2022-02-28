REPORT: Georgia football to hire Stacy Searels for offensive line coaching position
ATHENS — Georgia football is on the brink of hiring North Carolina offensive line coach Stacy Searels, a former Bulldogs’ assistant from 2007-10.
The 247Sports site reported Searels hiring as imminent on Monday morning, ending a search that has been in place since former offensive line coach Matt Luke resigned on Feb. 21 citing the desire to spend more time with his family.
Searels, 56, has been on staff the past three years at North Carolina. He was previously working under former UGA coach Mark Richt at Miami until Richt’s retirement from the Hurricanes’ program following the 2018 season.
Searels was a three-year starter on the offensive line during his playing career, earning first-team All-American honors in 1987.
UGA News
