Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett wins Burlsworth Trophy

Bennett first arrived at Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on from Pierce County. He first left Georgia to go to the JUCO ranks to try and earn a scholarship. He did that and returned to Georgia as a member of the 2019 signing class.

Stetson Bennett racked up another honor on Monday night. After being named a Heisman Trophy finalist, Bennett took home the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the top player in the country that began their career as a walk-on.

He made his first start in the 2020 season and led Georgia to a national championship last season. This year, Bennett has thrown for 20 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record. The Bulldogs won the SEC championship this season, with Bennett also rushing for seven touchdowns this season.

Bennett released a statement on being named a Heisman finalist, Georgia’s first since 1992.

“I don’t even know what to think right now. We have a lot of good players who make me look good. It’s special, This honor is all about my teammates and this team. I wouldn’t be here if we didn’t have the team that we have. This honor is for them. I understand what Coach Smart means when he says that success comes to those who don’t look for it or are too busy working to look for it. I have never thought about the Heisman. I just wanted to play quarterback at Georgia. I just wanted to play football. I’m thinking of the players and people who have been in this with me. Regardless of who wins, it’s a huge honor to be in this group. The wideouts, tight ends, running backs, offensive line, defense, coaches – I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them so a ton of gratitude for them.” -- Stetson Bennett

Bennett is the first Georgia player to win the award, which has also gone to the likes of Baker Mayfield, Hunter Renfroe and Luke Falk.

The Georgia quarterback reflected on his journey when speaking after Saturday’s win over LSU. Bennett was named the offensive MVP of the game, as he threw for four touchdowns in the victory.

“For me and Chris (Smith), it took us a while to get here, right? Really no option but to play well now, right? When things start going bad, what are you going to do? Stop? Like no,” Bennett said. “We knew how hard it was to play for the University of Georgia, right? So now we’ll do almost anything to win. I think we have a lot of older guys like that.”

Bennett is also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced on Saturday night at approximately 8:50 p.m. ET.