Luke Bennett, brother of Stetson, commits to Georgia as preferred walk-on
Another Bennett will be joining the Bulldogs this fall, as Luke Bennett committed to Georgia as a preferred walk-on. Bennett’s older brother is Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Luke Bennett comes from the same Pierce County High School that Stetson attended. Luke will be a wide receiver at Georgia.
“I love football. I love this team. I love the relationships, all the things that it teaches you,” Bennett said. “I also don’t think I’m as good as I’m going to be, and I don’t think this team is as good as it’s going to be. It’s about the daily grind, the daily competition. Where do we want to be next week? Where do we want to be tomorrow? It’s those little goals.”
Bennett is not the only Georgia walk-on to emerge as a contributor for the Bulldogs, as kicker Jack Podlesny and safety Dan Jackson both first arrived as walk-ons at Georgia before making key plays for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Gabe Harris: Nation’s No. 8 junior EDGE breaks down his ‘awesome’ recent Georgia visit
- What we’ve learned about Georgia football at halfway point of 2022 spring practice
- Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney joins coaching staff of UGA rival
- Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which Bulldog NFL Draft prospect has helped themselves the most lately?
- NFL expert Jim Nagy: Kirby Smart ‘puts his own spin’ on building championship program\
- Georgia football defensive back William Poole discusses key National Championship pass breakup: ‘I got up screaming’
- Georgia men’s basketball coach Mike White’s annual salary released
- Tomarrion Parker: Why Georgia still leads Alabama and Ohio State for the prized 4-star defender
UGA News
- Luke Bennett, brother of Stetson, commits to Georgia as preferred walk-on
- What we’ve learned about Georgia football at halfway point of 2022 spring practice
- Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney joins coaching staff of UGA rival
- Cover 4 on Georgia football: Which Bulldog NFL Draft prospect has helped themselves the most lately?
- Georgia football 2022 spring practice live updates, injury news and key position battles