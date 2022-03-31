Luke Bennett, brother of Stetson, commits to Georgia as preferred walk-on

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts to winning the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Another Bennett will be joining the Bulldogs this fall, as Luke Bennett committed to Georgia as a preferred walk-on. Bennett’s older brother is Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Luke Bennett comes from the same Pierce County High School that Stetson attended. Luke will be a wide receiver at Georgia.

“I love football. I love this team. I love the relationships, all the things that it teaches you,” Bennett said. “I also don’t think I’m as good as I’m going to be, and I don’t think this team is as good as it’s going to be. It’s about the daily grind, the daily competition. Where do we want to be next week? Where do we want to be tomorrow? It’s those little goals.”

Bennett is not the only Georgia walk-on to emerge as a contributor for the Bulldogs, as kicker Jack Podlesny and safety Dan Jackson both first arrived as walk-ons at Georgia before making key plays for the Bulldogs during the 2021 season.

