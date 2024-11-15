The Georgia football team takes on the Tennessee Volunteers in a Week 12 college football game on Saturday. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds, as well as how to watch the game online.

Georgia enters the game with a 7-2 record while Tennessee is 8-1. The Bulldogs are coming off a loss to Ole Miss last week.

Georgia football-Tennessee game time for Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Tennessee game will start at 7:49 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Tennessee TV channel for Week 12 game

The Georgia football- Tennessee game will air on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will call the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee how to watch online, stream Week 12 game

The Georgia football-Ole Miss game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app. Click HERE to stream the game.

Georgia football-Tennessee odds, point spread for Week 12 game

Georgia football is a 9.5-point favorite over Tennessee this weekend. The over/under for the game is 48.5. Georgia is just 2-7 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Tennessee for Week 12 game

On Dylan Sampson...

“They’re stubborn, man. They’re physical. He is an elite runner. The runs they run are sometimes nontraditional. They run some runs that other people don’t run because of the space in the box. He’s very patient. He hits small creases. He’s hard to tackle. I mean, you don’t put up how many touchdowns he’s got in the SEC, 20-something? I mean, that’s crazy. In the SEC? The SEC’s the hardest league in the world to run the ball in, because they’ve got the most-sized defensive linemen. And he continues to do it at a crazy pace to me. So, what year is he, by the way? (Junior) Yeah, I mean, he’s as good. I mean, it seems like he’s been there for a while, and I know where he’s from, down in Louisiana, they do nothing but have great backs from there. He reminds me so much of his run skill set of Kamara, of Alvin. He’s very smooth and elusive.”

On preparing for Tennessee quarterbacks amidst Nico injury...

“Yeah, that’s a dilemma. You know, we don’t know a lot. I’m talking about his injury. Like, we don’t really know what’s going on there. It’s hard to figure. We do have, because they had those games early in the year where they beat teams so bad, you know, that Gaston had to play up quite a bit. Then we obviously have the game that he played in. That kind of happened in the Florida game because I didn’t know a lot about the kid that came in in the Florida game. And, you know, in this situation, we don’t know. So, there is a threat there. And Nico’s such a high-level athlete and some of the runs he’s made, I knew the kid was a great thrower, but I didn’t know he was this kind of athlete. And hitting the speeds, he’s hitting GPS-wise. And they made a run on Alabama that was really elite. So, just recognizing his skill set is a lot and trying to prepare for kind of two guys, you know, because philosophically I don’t know how they’ll approach it with the other quarterback.”

On what stands out about Tennessee’s pass rush...

“They’re extremely disruptive with four people. They don’t have to add in — they do pressure and they pressure well, but they don’t have to. They get after people with four guys rushing. They two-platoon, play a lot of guys. They got elite rushers on the edge, which we all know about, but nobody talks about how hard they play internally. I think Coach Garner’s done a tremendous job with the physicality they play with across the board on the defensive line. It’s tremendous, and they play really hard.”

Georgia football availability report against Tennessee